With so much hype surrounding the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, you might have missed another of this week’s exciting console reveals. I’m talking about the Fluffy Chocobo Steam Deck, a special edition version of Valve’s handheld that Square Enix is giving away to celebrate Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Steam Deck verified status. Yes, it looks as incredible as it sounds.

As you might assume from the name, the Fluffy Chocho Steam Deck is very yellow, very fluffy, and, presumably, very impractical. While the Steam Deck itself is one of the best portable gaming consoles money can buy, pulling out this version on a train or in the airport might raise a few eyebrows, and it doesn’t look like it could comfortably slot into even the best Steam Deck docks.

While we’ve seen similar promotional limited edition hardware like this before, such as the furry Sonic-inspired Xbox controller, Square Enix has really gone all out on the Fluffy Chocho Steam Deck. Not only is it as yellow as the midday sun, but it has a collection of feathers at the top, and inexplicably, a beak on the bottom. We can only hope that no harm came to any Chocobos in the design process.

In terms of the giveaway itself, we’re still waiting for details from Square Enix on how to take part. For a chance to secure the special edition Steam Deck, it’s worth following the official Final Fantasy VII social media accounts to get all the latest updates and details on how to enter the competition. Here’s where I’d normally wish you good luck, but there are only three units up for grabs, and I want this thing too much to take any chances.

It’s worth reiterating that this Steam Deck stunt is in aid of the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC on January 23, and we’re very much looking forward to catching up with Cloud and the gang before long. Still, if you don’t want to wait to dive back into Square Enix’s iconic series, we’ve got a list of the best Final Fantasy games you can check out right away. Or, if you’re looking for more gaming tech, see our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets.