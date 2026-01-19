Everyone hates this 2023 action RPG, but everyone is wrong, so go get it at 70% off

I can already feel the side eyes, the disgust in the reader's eyes. Yes, Forspoken is one of my favorite RPGs. I know: you're already hovering your cursor or finger over the back button. But please, hold off a second - it may not be a masterpiece by any stretch, but with a mixture of unique character action-style combat and some truly beautiful visuals, it's a hidden gem of a triple-A game that doesn't get enough love, and now you can give it a try while it's cheaper than ever.

Fellow Pocket Tactics writer Sam Comrie is probably putting his face in his hands right now, but as much as I joke about how much I love Forspoken, it's actually fantastic. Overshadowed by cultural shifts and the impending release of Hogwarts Legacy, as well as pre-launch marketing (unfortunately) highlighting the cringey dialogue, Forspoken likely lost its spot in the best RPGs lists of the world through misfortune. Sadly, it somewhat died after launch, marking it as one of 2023's missteps, and it was left to rot at the start of the year.

I say NAY! I shout it at the heavens, from the rooftop of my home. My veins surge with anger at an underrated gem sitting in the dust, forgotten by the masses. So here I am. Forspoken stars Frey, a young adult in trouble with the law and having trouble with gangs, until she finds a magical bracelet, one that transports her to the magical realm of Athia. Four corrupt Tantas corrupt the world, and you're forced to fight them in order to bring peace back to Athia.

It's a fairly basic narrative that isn't much more than a vessel for the gameplay, even if some plot elements are pretty great. Actually, Forspoken's gameplay is the reason I look back on it so fondly, with a magic combat system that doesn't just feel excellent, but it also looks beautifully chaotic in its own right. Like an Avatar, from the hit anime of the same name, of course, you can wield a variety of elements, each with its own set of spells to demolish foes with.

Each spell set's traversal ability lets you harness the elements to cross the open world, and it just brings the entire experience together. Effortlessly travelling such a large map without breaking a sweat never gets boring, and while it's not as satisfying as, say, Marvel's Spider-Man, it's pretty close.

Forspoken may not be your Game of the Year, for 2023 or now, but it's one of the most interesting and unique triple-A games I've played in the genre (and at least it didn't put money into the pockets of a notorious transphobe). Right now, you can buy Forspoken for 70% off, bringing it down to just $20.99 / £19.49 at Humble Bundle. Even though it's not Steam Deck supported, ProtonDB puts it at a Silver rating, and more powerful handheld PCs may perform even better with the game.

While Baldur's Gate 3 may be most gamers' favorite RPG of 2023 (and that's fair), mine is Forspoken. Perhaps I just like bad games, or perhaps the YouTubers of 2078 will look back at me as one of the few advocates for a game that was not appreciated in its time. It's kind of like Van Gogh, if you think about it. Anyway, you should buy it. Please.