Steam Deck Games of the Year - Pocket Tactics Awards 2025

We love all forms of handheld PC here on Pocket Tactics, so this year we decided to take on the difficult task of choosing our Steam Deck Games of the Year for 2025. From riveting roguelikes to moreish monster tamers and everything in between, it was a big year for us gamers on the go.

Our team is full of big personalities and different tastes, so this list features a little something for everyone. Now sit back, relax, and maybe discover something new to play over this holiday season.

Here are our picks for the Steam Deck Games of the Year for 2025:

Digimon Story Time Stranger - Ruby's pick, Editor

Digimon Story Time Stranger isn't just my Steam Deck game of the year, it's my 2025 GOTY in general. There was an almost eight-year wait for this entry in the Story franchise, and it definitely didn't disappoint. With over 450 available Digimon, an epic story, and the promise of DLC to come, it doesn't get much better than this.

In my 9/10 Digimon Story Time Stranger review, I state that it has a "true-to-life Tokyo and a vibrant, color-saturated Digital World full of life to explore." I found it hard to put my Steam Deck down for nearly 40 hours, and I think the portability of the console makes this the ideal way to play.

The current DLC pack includes additional Digimon, such as CresGarurumon and Omnimon Zwart Defeat, as well as an extra story episode. You can also expect two more DLC packs in the future, so there's plenty more to come.

Elden Ring Nightreign - Kayleigh's pick, Deputy Editor

Multiplayer has always been a core pillar in FromSoftware games, allowing you to team up with other players to explore the world and fight bosses, but you can still choose to do things solo if you prefer in Elden Ring, Bloodborne, and the Dark Souls series. However, FromSoft insisted on full-blown teamwork for Elden Ring Nightreign, and it works so much better than I believed it would when I saw that first trailer.

In a team of three, you must fight against recognizable enemies and bosses across two nights, culminating in a showdown with one of the Nightlords on the third night. It's a brutal challenge, as you should expect from the masterminds behind the Soulslike genre, but Nightreign's difficulty stems quite a lot from its cooperative nature, which I both love and hate in equal measure.

You're either going to get a god-like being for a teammate, or someone that might qualify as useless - harsh, yes, but this world is brutal, and you need friends who can pull their weight, especially as you can't communicate beyond pings on a map. Your teamwork actually begins from the character's select screen, as, if you all opt to be a Recluse, you're going to have a horrible time in Limveld.

The classes are among my favorite things about the game, with my personal favorites being Ironeye, followed by Duchess and Wylder. There's at least one character that suits your playstyle, I can promise you that, and there's an abundance of weapons for you to find in the world. Then there are the Shifting Earth elements and the fantastic lore, which is easier to understand than previous FromSoftware games.

Silent Hill f - Tilly's pick, Guides Editor

Arriving on September 24, 2025, Silent Hill f is a stunningly atmospheric horror game that takes the iconic series in a whole new direction. This time, instead of fighting your way through the foggy streets of Maine, you find yourself in the shoes of a schoolgirl in 1960s Japan. But make no mistake. In my opinion, at least, it carries the torch beautifully, as the protagonist's greatest fears materialize into monstrosities beyond her comprehension, pushing her to fight through her own personal hell.

As a long-term fan of horror games who adored 2024's Silent Hill 2 Remake, I was ridiculously excited to explore the winding streets and twisted tales of Ebisugaoka. I even pre-ordered the game, which is quite the rarity for me. Luckily, I didn't regret my purchase at all, as I enjoyed every moment of this haunting adventure.

Like other games in the series, Silent Hill f is one that you really need to play more than once if you want to get the whole picture, so being able to pick it up on the Steam Deck in repeat runs is very welcome. It's also great to be able to connect your handheld to a Steam Deck dock, grab a controller, and pick up where you left off on the big screen.

Monster Train 2 - Connor's pick, Hardware Editor

Everyone at Pocket Tactics knows that I'm a sucker for roguelike games, and I'm similarly enthusiastic about deckbuilders, so when you combine them both, I'm in Ralph Wiggum-style trouble. I found that out all over again this year, spending most of the early summer ignoring my new Nintendo Switch 2 and choosing to play Monster Train 2 on my Steam Deck instead. And no, I don't have any regrets.

Not only did Monster Train 2 introduce five new clan archetypes, but it brought back the original five from the first game, too. That means there are over 180 possible combinations of different leaders when deciding on the two clans you're going to combine heading into a run, which makes for a roguelike that always feels fresh. In experimenting with the different clan leaders, you find plenty of surprising synergies, some of which can carry you through a whole run.

You've also got a more coherent story compared to the first game, expanding on the lore with the original crew of demons and once-antagonist angels teaming up to take on the might of the titans. Put this all together, as well as the 43 Dimension Challenges that task you with completing the game under specific conditions, and you've got a game that's harder to put down than it is to beat, and trust me, that's saying something.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage - Daz's pick, Staff Writer

It's no secret that I'm a massive fan of games like Life is Strange, so Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was always going to hit for me. It's a triumphant return to form for the original Don't Nod team, telling an emotional and poignant story about female friendship, finding yourself, and well-deserved revenge.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Don't Nod game without a supernatural element, and Lost Records leans heavily into the realms of cryptozoology and the works of David Lynch. Thanks to Swann's interest in filmmaking, there's an entire side mechanic based around making your own home movies that I could easily spend hours in without progressing the story.

I discussed in my Lost Records: Bloom and Rage interview how meaningful it is to see older women taking the spotlight in videogames, and I stand by that. Sure, a lot of the game focuses on Swann and her friends in the summer of 1995, but arguably, the most important decisions and storytelling take place in the modern day. I can't recommend this game enough, and I hope that it comes to more platforms in the future.

PowerWash Simulator 2 - Holly's pick, Staff Writer

I have over 200 hours in PowerWash Simulator. So hearing about PowerWash Simulator 2 got me very excited. Do I like cleaning? Not in real life, but do I want to leave this job behind and start up my own powerwashing business? Maybe, and it's all thanks to this simulator.

The second game adds 38 (!) levels for you to soap, spray, and polish. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it provides plenty more hours for anyone who's a fan of the first title. Vehicles, public toilets, houses, giant teapots, cryptid-themed fairground attractions - you name it, you can wash it.

The newly added tools really make a difference here, as does the fact that the soap is now free. It means you can actually make money in the early game, then deck out your brand-new office space with furniture of your choice. I highly recommend you play this if you haven't already, and if you have, go back to it for a nice break during the potentially stressful holiday season. You can also read my in-depth PowerWash Simulator 2 review for many more of my thoughts.

ARC Raiders - Sam's pick, Staff Writer

Embark Studios continues to be my favorite studio on the shooter scene right now. ARC Raiders is a testament to the developer's prowess, as they shake up established genres with new tricks. In Embark's extraction shooter, the studio makes an otherwise punishing genre approachable for newcomers and veterans, without the fear of getting left behind.

In an age where multiplayer games threaten to tarnish you with the FOMO brush, ARC Raiders is the exact opposite. I can hop into the Rust Belt casually, be on my merry way, and even make a few friends - or enemies. ARC Raiders' community is genuinely awe-inspiring, ensuring that every match is unpredictable. It's like directing your own action-packed TV show for thirty minutes, with you and your friends as the stars.

All of it is wrapped up in astounding art direction, best-in-class sound design, and tense firefights that'll keep you coming back for more. Across 2025, I've only given two games a perfect 10/10 score, and my ARC Raiders review is one of them.

Dispatch - Quinn's pick, Staff Writer

While I had fully intended to pick my fave puzzler, Blue Prince, for this title, I had to go with Dispatch for my Steam Deck GOTY after its full release, even though this pivot suggests I'm patient zero for recency bias. I don't care. Dispatch is a hell of a game, and even though it was released at a strange time for The Game Awards, it deserves flowers from at least somebody.

Dispatch is a masterpiece from beginning to end. It crafts a highly specific and likeable narrative, which, for a story-driven game like this, is absolutely essential, and I was continually blown away by the contrast between its dry humor and warm heart. The voice acting surprised and delighted me - Aaron Paul was the standout performance, obviously, but even the more unconventional casting choices worked incredibly (Punch-Up voiced by Jacksepticeye changed my life). On top of the narrative, the gameplay experience is novel and exciting, and every decision you make feels like it genuinely matters. For me, that's the kind of game that defines a genre.

I came away from Dispatch with a new cast of characters in my heart who felt like family. I also came away with a resurgence of hope for the future of videogames. Beef supremacy!

Those were all of our favorite Steam Deck games of this year! Did you play the same titles we did? We also have lists featuring the Mobile Games of the Year for 2025 and the Nintendo Switch Games of the Year for 2025. It's a good time to be a handheld gamer.