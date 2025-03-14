I absolutely adore Ghost of Tsushima, so much so that I got a tattoo of it, permanently showing my love for the game, the themes, and the protagonist, Jin Sakai. It’s a fantastic action-adventure RPG-lite set in a gorgeous world, so it’s no surprise that I strongly suggest you pick up the game while it’s at such a great price on Steam Deck.

As my top choice for open-world games, Ghost of Tsushima is a truly excellent experience befitting of the best handheld consoles. There are quite a few reasons why I fell in love with this game (all of which I’ll go through in a moment), but it was more than enough to make me buy it on PS4, PS5, and PC without discounts.

In this (mostly) single-player game, you play as Jin Sakai, who protects the island of Tsushima with his uncle, Lord Shimura. Their samurai code is all about honor and facing your enemy face-to-face, but after the Mongolian Invasion threatens the very lives of everyone on the island, with most of the samurai army falling in the first battle, Jin must break his code.

It’s a beautiful, engaging narrative where Daisuke Tsuji and Eric Steinberg (who play Sakai and Shimura, respectively) smash their roles – a once-loving relationship that is put to the test between morality and saving lives. Set against the backdrop of a spectacular open world, with stretches of beautiful fields and leaves flowing off the trees, Ghost of Tsushima does little wrong with its setting, as a gripping plot is just part of this fantastic action game.

Between cutscenes of intense conversations and life-or-death situations, you’ll be battling it out with the invaders. Jin’s prowess with a sword makes many fights a breeze, with sword fighting feeling like slicing butter. However, there are many occasions where combat is not recommended due to the challenges you may face, and that’s where Jin is often forced to break his code.

Stealth is dishonorable to the samurai code in this Steam Deck game, yet it’s one of the only ways Jin Sakai can save the island’s inhabitants and mainland Japan. As you gain more tools to take on the Mongols, you’ll slowly take on the role of the titular Ghost, becoming a legend of Tsushima.

If I’ve sold you on this truly spectacular game, you can grab Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for just $43.19 / £35.99 on Fanatical, a whopping 28% off – that’s an excellent price for one of my favorite games of all time. The Director’s Cut includes the main game as well as the Iki Island expansion, which is quite good in its own right, as well as the co-op Legends experience.

