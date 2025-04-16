I’ll be honest, I haven’t got a clue about the larger Granblue Fantasy series. However, one thing I can tell you is that Granblue Fantasy: Relink might be one of my favorite action games of last year. With a brilliant visual style, fast-paced action, and Monster Hunter-level battles, this is a game you likely missed out on in 2024, but don’t worry, as you can get a major discount on this Steam Deck gem for a short time.

There were many ARPGs released back in 2024, so it’s no surprise that Granblue Fantasy Relink may have slipped under the radar for some people. At the surface, it may look like your run-of-the-mill anime game, but in reality, Granblue Fantasy Relink offers a gripping, newcomer-friendly narrative with lots of blood-pumping combat to make it stand out.

After switching on your handheld console and diving into this action game, you’ll be met with a crew of loveable characters attempting to find the mythical realm of Estalucia, but following a monster attack, causing no end of commotion as the Captain – who you play as – jumps into the skies below to save your friend Lyria.

However, things quickly get worse as the Church of Avia ambushes the team, capturing Lyria as part of their plan to find Estalucia. It quickly becomes a daring adventure to save your friend, with this RPG giving you a range of characters to meet, and the combat is truly spectacular to watch unfold.

While you could spend hours working through the Granblue Fantasy Relink tier list, hoping to form the perfect party – something you may want to do in the endgame portion of the experience – Granblue Fantasy Relink’s gameplay loop is spectacular no matter who joins your party. Best of all, the visual flair offers plenty of style, but there’s still a shocking amount of depth and substance to the RPG’s systems.

It’s a game that deserves more praise than it’s had, and if you’ve been looking for a new Steam Deck game to enjoy over the coming weeks, Granblue Fantasy Relink is now a massive 59% off at Fanatical, bringing it down to just £20.49. But, you don’t have long to grab this offer, as the sale ends on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Even if you don’t own Valve’s handheld, Granblue Fantasy Relink is a blast on the best Steam Deck alternatives, too. However, pairing the game with a great Steam Deck dock will make it a truly engaging experience, as the bright visuals pop off larger screens very well.