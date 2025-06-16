If you haven't played Quantic Dream's interactive drama, Heavy Rain, then now is the time. If you have played and enjoyed Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human, you are going to love Heavy Rain. Winner of three BAFTA game awards, Heavy Rain is a gripping psychological thriller where every decision you make affects the outcome. For just $6, you can get Heavy Rain and three other titles with the Case & Consequence Collection Humble Bundle.

Load up your Steam Deck because Heavy Rain is not your average action-adventure game, as storyline is at its heart. You start by playing as the worst father ever, Ethan Mars. Things go from bad to, well, worse for this guy. First, his son Jason- JASON!- is killed in a car accident, and his other son, Shaun, is abducted by the Origami killer, a serial killer who kidnaps kids and then drowns them in puddle water after a heavy downpour. Where once it was one of the best PlayStation 3 games, it now stands proudly as one of the best Steam Deck games. (Fun fact: Microsoft thought the premise was too risky and so passed on it, I bet they are kicking themselves now!)

Enter Scott Shelby, the epitome of a classic detective, who is on the hunt for the origami killer. Then Norman Jayden enters the mix, a substance-sniffing FBI character with cool glasses that analyze crime scenes. In addition to those two, because three protagonists don't cut it, we have Madison Paige, a journalist. You intermittently play as each character, and as the plot unfolds, their stories weave together. The best bit? Every choice you make shapes their character and narrative, making every playthrough different.

Arguably, this game excels not only with its storyline but also with its unique gameplay style. Quick time events force you to hold down specific combinations; some are very awkward and add to the tension. What if I press the wrong button? You can also interact with tons of objects. Perhaps you'll make Ethan juggle, make him down a beer, or microwave a meal in record time? You have the power!

If you fancy donning your Sherlock Holmes hat and cracking this mystery wide open, you can get it at a record-low price with the Case & Consequence Collection game bundle. This bundle supports Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organisation encouraging more young women to pursue computer science to enhance employability. This bundle is offered in two tiers. You can unlock it by paying the base price, or choose to contribute more if you'd like to support further.

You could get: Heavy Rain, Songs of Garca, Lacuna- A SciFi Noir Adventure, and Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments for $6/ £4.43

Or get all the above plus Murders on the Yangtze Rover, BROK the InvestiGator and Between Horizons- A Sci-Fi Detective Adventure for $10/ £7.38

Don't let this deal wash away, catch it before the 26th June 2025.

If you're after more standout titles not just for your Steam Deck, then check out our carefully curated lists on the best Switch games and best mobile games. We have some fab games, no matter what platform you are playing on.