Not a day goes by when I’m not thinking about Metaphor ReFantazio. Despite playing it in October and completing it in just a week, I’ve yet to find another game, let alone an RPG, that captures my heart as much. If you hope to play one of 2024’s best experiences, you can now grab this Steam Deck game at its biggest discount ever – honestly, you’re stealing it at this price.

The best RPGs list is full of games that ATLUS has created, from the likes of Persona to Shin Megami Tensei. However, the fantasy genre lends well to Metaphor ReFantazio’s story, offering a fantastic narrative that deals with complex issues as well as delivering a brilliant character-led story that makes it a must-play Steam Deck game.

You play as an unnamed protagonist from the Elda tribe, one of Euchronia’s many factions, and one that is looked down upon by the rest of society. However, the stakes are quickly heightened in this single-player game by the assassination of the King, and since the Prince is presumed dead, there’s a gap for power – one that antagonist Louis is hoping to fill. That’s a very brief overview of the main plot, but there are a lot of plot threads and engaging moments that will grip you throughout.

Over the course of this JRPG, which will take you upwards of 100 hours, you’ll meet new people who will join your cause to stop Louis and bring order to Euchronia. However, you’ll need more than just mere weapons to fight the hordes of enemies standing in your way as you quickly gain the power of the Archetypes – metaphysical beings that help you and your party defeat any foes daring enough to challenge you.

A gripping narrative and turn-based combat that rivals the best action games is reason enough to grab Metaphor ReFantazio, but the fact that it runs superbly well on the top handheld consoles (including Valve’s offering) is simply the icing on the cake. Admittedly, some text appears a bit small when playing the game on the go, but this is a minor issue for an otherwise perfect performance.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to grab one of 2024’s best games, you can now get Metaphor ReFantazio for just $43.39 / £37.19 at Fanatical. That’s a huge 38% off, and honestly, the game is worth paying full price for, so getting it at a great discount makes it a worthwhile addition to your Steam library.

After grabbing Metaphor ReFantazio at such a low price, make sure that you get the best Steam Deck dock set up and immerse yourself further into ATLUS’ latest RPG. Even if you don’t own Valve’s handheld, you can still have a great time while playing on the best Steam Deck alternatives.