Whether you’re taken aback by Metro’s beautiful yet familiar post-apocalyptic vibes or you find the Stalker series a bit too challenging, Metro Exodus delivers a must-play FPS on Steam Deck (or any other handheld console). Blending survival horror with stealth-based combat and an epic story, it’s a great experience – and it’s even better when you get it for under $3 (though you’ll have to be quick if you want to do that)!

That’s right, Metro Exodus – one of my favorite FPS games in recent years – is under $3 / £3. It’s a fantastic deal that has some level of urgency (admittedly, not impending nuclear war urgency, but you get the picture), as the deal for this Steam Deck game is only available for a few days.

Playing the first two Metro games will give you a lot more to love about Exodus, but it won’t ruin your experience in this single-player game. Set on the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic Earth following nuclear war, you play as Artyom, who has become disillusioned with the constant fighting in the Metro system and its various communities, and is keen to search the surface for other groups of survivors.

Of course, it’s not a walk in the mutant-infested park for you, as you’ll quickly encounter both creatures and people who aren’t very friendly. That’s where the game’s core gameplay loop kicks in, as you scavenge resources and make every shot count – fortunately, there’s a heavy emphasis on stealth, so you can always try and sneak your way through a bad situation or two.

If you’ve been looking for a breathtaking experience to enjoy on your handheld console, Metro Exodus is definitely one of the best. On Steam Deck, the rating is ‘Playable’, with the only issue being a small warning that says compatibility may not work – this is a false alarm, as the game performs perfectly on Valve’s handheld and runs natively on the Steam Deck, so you don’t need to worry about the game not running.

So, if you’re looking for a solid blend of horror game action with the remains of a nuclear war, Metro Exodus is just what you’re after. Right now, you can now grab this action game for just $2.99 / £2.49 on Fanatical. That’s an impressive 90% off the retail price, and considering it’s roughly 16 hours for the main story, that’s a fantastic bargain for less than a cup of coffee.

Metro Exodus also works brilliantly on the best Steam Deck alternatives. However, if you do happen to own Valve’s console, the vibes of the latest Metro game’s setting look spectacular on a bigger screen, thanks to the best Steam Deck docks around.