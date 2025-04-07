Win a Steam Deck OLED for as little as $1 with Fanatical’s Mystery Egg Bundle

If you’ve always wanted a Steam Deck, but the thought of spending over $399 on some new gaming hardware has put you off, you could be in luck. The new Fantatical is giving away two Steam Deck OLEDs as part of its Mystery Egg Bundle. All you have to do is pick up one of the mystery key bundles, and you could be in with a shot of playing your Steam games on Valve’s handheld console.

For those who don’t know, Fanatical’s bundles are essentially the game equivalent of a lucky dip on the lottery, giving you the chance to potentially pick up some of the best Steam Deck games for a much lower price. The options range from one mystery key for $1.59 / £ 1.59 to 25 mystery keys for $15.99 / £15.99, and the list of games available includes everything from indie hidden gems to triple-A titles that would cost you the better part of $50 if you bought them outright.

Not only is the Mystery Egg Bundle giving you the chance to win a Steam Deck OLED while grabbing a bunch of games for your library, but you can also score a 5% saving on your next Fanatical purchase. Honestly, the value on offer is nothing short of incredible, and even if you don’t happen to win the Steam Deck OLED, you’re still getting a bunch of fresh games to play and a future discount.

Fanatical’s Mystery Egg Bundle event runs from now until June 2, so you’ve got plenty of time to take part and hope that luck is on your side. The prize draw for the two Steam Deck OLED units takes place after the event ends, but if you’re not lucky enough to win one of the best handheld consoles, there’s also a VR headset, Steam keys for Doom: The Dark Ages, and some store discount vouchers up for grabs. You can check out the full list of prizes and all the terms and conditions via the official Fanatical site.

All that’s left to say is good luck, and if you aren’t one of the two winners, our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives is on hand to help you find your next portable console. Or, if you’re holding off for the Nintendo Switch 2, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order and Nintendo Switch 2 release date guides, plus our Switch 2 hands-on, for all the latest details on this year’s most anticipated console launch.