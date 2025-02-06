Don’t miss your chance to get a Steam Deck OLED for as little as $1

It’s pretty fair to call the Steam Deck one of the top handhelds right now. Valve’s brilliant bit of tech released to critical acclaim across the board, causing the portable PC to be difficult to purchase for quite some time. While it’s now easy to get your hands on a Steam Deck OLED, who wants to pay full price when you have the chance to get it for only $1 / £1 right now?

While there are plenty of options in the best handheld consoles list, the Steam Deck OLED is easily one of the most highly praised. Leading the market besides the impressive Nintendo Switch, the best Steam Deck games are an absolute blast to experience on Valve’s offering, and despite the fact a Steam Deck 2 seems almost certain, the 2022 console is still as impressive today.

However, like any hardware, the Steam Deck costs money – something you may be nervous about parting with, if you’re unsure about whether you’ll buy the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 or if you’ll even use Valve’s console. Personally, despite my hefty gaming PC, I still think the Steam Deck is a valuable part of my setup, but it’s a lot of money to spend on something you’re unsure about.

Fortunately, if you get lucky with the Fanatical Mystery Star Bundle, you won’t have to start shopping through the best Steam Deck alternatives. This bundle gives you the option to buy one random Steam Key for just $1 / £1, all the way up to 20 keys for $13.99 / £13.99. You’ll get more value out of the games than you put into them, scoring the best action games or best JRPGs for a fraction of the cost, and each order will enter you into Fanatical’s Steam Deck giveaway.

Of course, there’s an element of chance because you don’t know what games you’re going to get or if you’ll be one of the lucky Steam Deck OLED winners. However, the more orders you make and the more games you get, the higher the chances that they’ll be triple-A titles, and the more likely you are to get a Steam Deck. Here are a few of the games you can get in the bundle:

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Void Crew

So, if you’ve been looking to pick up a Steam Deck and dive into some excellent single-player games you may be missing out on, then take the chance with some Fanatical Mystery Bundle Steam keys. If you’re lucky enough to win the Steam Deck, we have a selection of the best Steam Deck docks to use your new handheld in even more interesting ways.