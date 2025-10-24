Win a Steam Deck OLED and get some cheap game keys with Fanatical's new bundle

Whether you want your backlog to grow to the big three- or four-digit figures, find underrated indies, or simply farm them for trading cards, getting some cheap Steam keys is always a brilliant experience. However, it's even better if you could win a Steam Deck OLED in the process, and the Fanatical Mystery Gem bundle combines those exciting ideas, as well as giving you the chance to get some of 2025's triple-A hits for a fraction of the price.

The Steam Deck OLED remains one of the best handheld consoles on our list, with Valve's Linux-based gem outlasting its rivals, and it's still the reigning king of the market. Sure, the new ROG Xbox Ally is a strong competitor on the Windows side, but when it comes to sales, there's a reason the Steam Deck is still going strong.

However, if you're nervous about buying all of those best Steam Deck games and then not enjoying your new handheld, there's a good chance you'll feel you wasted roughly $500. I don't think that will happen, speaking from my own experience, but it's possible - and winning it would definitely lighten that blow.

Right now, you have the chance to win a Steam Deck OLED through the Fanatical Mystery Gem bundle, and while it's a small opportunity to win it, you're not going away empty-handed. Each gem you buy (whether it's one for $1 or 25 for $16.69) is a Steam key, granting you some of the best indie games you missed out on or potentially classic triple-A hits that you want to experience again.

Each gem feels like a small win, a little dose of what you could win if you grab that Steam Deck OLED. But, you also have other prizes up for grabs - including 2025's biggest hits like Expedition 33 or Dune Awakening, or an Alienware OLED gaming monitor. The rest of the games you could get include:

Silent Hill f

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Cronos: The New Dawn

Hell is Us

So, if you've been waiting for the chance to win a Steam Deck OLED while also getting some games for your library, this is the chance. If you do win it, make sure to put that money in your piggy bank towards the best Steam Deck docks so that you can play your handheld on a bigger screen.