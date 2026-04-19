If you're looking to buy a Steam Deck OLED, then here's your chance to get Valve's handheld for just $1

There's nothing like sitting down on the couch, grabbing your Steam Deck, and scaring yourself silly with a game like Resident Evil Requiem or checking on your farm in a cozy experience like Stardew Valley. As someone who is practically attached to my gaming PC (which I'm sadly using for work as of typing this), a Steam Deck is both a brilliant companion and a solid handheld in its own right, and if you're looking to buy one, hold your fire - you could get a Steam Deck OLED for just $1 with this unique bundle.

There's no shortage of titles that are compatible with Valve's handheld, but some of the best Steam Deck games make it a true beast of a device. The Steam Deck has earned a spot in my living room, always available for quick matches or long, relaxing sessions, and I've spent far too much time on it.

While the base option is solid enough, there's nothing quite like an OLED display to really allow the colors of a game to pop or those dark sequences to immerse you into the darkness with sharper blacks. The Steam Deck OLED may seem like a non-upgrade if you already own Valve's handheld, but it's such a big improvement that I can't see myself going without the new model's display, much like how the Switch OLED ended up being my essential way to play Nintendo's exclusives.

Of course, if you don't already have a Steam library, you'll have to not only buy the Steam Deck OLED itself - a 1TB model will set you back $649 / £569 - but also the games to go with it. That can be an expensive gadget, and I can see why you may not want to put all that money into it off the bat. Fortunately, I may have the solution for you. The catch? Well, you'd need to be a very lucky person.

For just a buck, you could be the proud owner of a new Steam Deck OLED. The Fanatical Mystery Egg Bundle ranges from $1 / £1 for a single egg all the way to 30 eggs for $19.79 / £19.79, with each egg being a chance at a coveted prize - like the Steam Deck OLED, or perhaps a golden egg containing one of the new triple-A games from the Fanatical roster, like Crimson Desert or Death Stranding 2.

Of course, each egg is only a chance - a sliver of hope that you may win something incredible. But, even if you don't happen to get a Steam Deck, you're not leaving with nothing. Each egg is a Steam key, including underrated indie gems or some classic triple-A games, for $1 each. So, if you win the Steam Deck or decide to buy your own one, you'll still have a packed Steam library. Just don't tell the other games gathering dust in your backlog.

So, hopefully you'll be the proud owner of a new handheld PC in the coming weeks, or I hope you score plenty of new releases to brag to your friends about.