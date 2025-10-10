Destiny 2, while one of my favorites, struggles with the weight of its own balancing act. Even worse, it's not playable on Steam Deck (without major workarounds, of course), and that means I can't take my Guardian on the go easily. However, Outriders is like a shot of whiskey - rough in parts, but it's so good that you can't help but appreciate its taste. Which is why I recommend grabbing a Steam key of this brilliant looter shooter, as well as its game-changing DLC, for a fraction of the price on Steam Deck and other handhelds.

If you're a fan of equipping powerful gear and mowing down hordes of enemies, you're doing yourself a disservice by not owning Outriders on the best handheld consoles. While it is Steam Deck Playable, as opposed to being Verified, it runs pretty well on the Steam Deck - unlike Destiny 2, which has an anti-cheat that refuses to work on Linux platforms unless Bungie changes its mind.

I've found solace in the fact that I can easily play Bungie's sci-fi FPS game on my phone, thanks to Destiny Rising, but sometimes the feel of a handheld is better. That's when I switch to Outriders, the underrated 2021 shooter from People Can Fly, the developers behind action games like Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment.

Outriders takes you to Enoch, an Earth-like planet in the year 2190, as humanity attempts to colonize a new home due to climate disasters on our little marble in the universe. However, things quickly go awry when an Anomaly strikes, and in all honesty, Enoch isn't exactly a safe place to go if you're avoiding catastrophic storms. You'll find out why soon enough.

The story isn't really too important, but rather, it keeps me playing due to the fact that Outriders absolutely nails its gameplay. The third-person shooter is one of my favorite Steam Deck games to play, with a variety of classes with their own unique abilities and skill trees, with gunplay that feels impactful and intense. In parts, it's a cover shooter, especially with how strong foes can be, but it's all about being aggressive rather than defensive, forcing you to play to your class's strengths, instead of playing it safe.

The Worldslayer expansion also adds plenty of content to enjoy, with a fresh story that takes place after the events of the main campaign, while also adding new gear and the fun Trials of Tarya Grata endgame, which is dramatically better than the existing endgame in the base Outriders experience. You can target loot for your build a lot better, and the grind is still just as exciting.

That makes the Worldslayer expansion, in my honest opinion, a vital part of the experience. So, that's why I recommend grabbing the Outriders Complete Edition at its lowest price ever, where you can grab it for $19.49 / £16.24 at Humble Bundle. Between the PS5 and Steam Deck versions, I have over 80 hours of playtime, so if you enjoy a good looting-shooting adventure like me, expect to pour plenty of time into the game.

If you're keen to play Outriders on a bigger screen, make sure to grab one of the best Steam Deck docks, so that you can connect it to your monitor or TV. Alternatively, if you haven't picked a handheld out yet, our Steam Deck OLED vs Asus ROG Ally X guide will help you choose between the current reigning champs.