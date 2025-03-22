Grab Ultrakill and another excellent Steam Deck game for just $15

The Steam Deck’s ability to play triple-A games on the go remains just as enticing now as when it first launched, but there are plenty of games you’ve likely never bought that are perfect for Valve’s console. Fortunately, this Fanatical Play on the Go Bundle delivers a curated selection of must-play hits for you to enjoy.

Whether you prefer the rush of speeding through action games or sitting in the dark playing horror games, this bundle is perfect for those looking for a Steam Deck game. Every title is Steam Deck Verified, meaning it’ll run perfectly on the handheld without tinkering, so you don’t need to worry about a lack of support.

The clear highlight of the list is Ultrakill, a fast-paced shooter that has received such high praise that it’s fair to say it might be the Steam Deck’s best FPS game. Despite its simplicity as a classic-style shoot-em-up like Quake or Unreal Tournament, Ultrakill is surprisingly complex. It strikes a balance between being a solid shooting game and a character action experience similar to Devil May Cry or Bayonetta.

For a game that will undoubtedly scare you silly on the best handheld console, The Mortuary Assistant is not for the faint of heart. Sinister secrets, occult practices, and plenty of jumpscares will help you immerse yourself in the role of a mortician’s assistant as you uncover the dark history of River Fields. Worst of all, every playthrough is unique, so you’ll never feel truly comfortable.

After finding yourself quaking in fear, you could always grab Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles. Star Wars has always made for excellent sci-fi games and this side-scrolling action experience will see you take on the role of the enigmatic Jedi as you take on familiar foes and droids alike from The Phantom Menace.

There’s plenty of variety in the Play on the Go Bundle at Fanatical, and you can grab two games for just $14.99 / £14.99, making them just $7.50 / £7.50 each. Alternatively, you don’t just have to stop at two experiences, and the more you buy the more you save, with it dropping down to just $7 / £7 per game if you buy more than five. Here’s the list of all games below, so you can see what you can choose from:

Ultrakill

The Mortuary Assistant

Creatures of Ava

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Wildmender

High on Life

Star Wars: Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles

Whisker Squadron: Survivor

8-Bit Adventures 2

Meg’s Monster

Smushi Come Home

Guacamelee! Collection

Critter Café

Bear’s Restaurant

Kujlevka

Loddlenaut

Haiku, the Robot

Takara Cards

Arise: A Simple Story + Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

Rustler – Complete Edition

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife – Deluxe Edition

Best of all, this Play on the Go Bundle also works on the best Steam Deck alternatives, so whether you have Valve’s console or the ASUS ROG Ally X for example, you’re in for some great games. I’d recommend Ultrakill or High on Life especially as some of the best single-player games you can buy.