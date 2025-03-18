Prey offers unique challenges at every step. This immersive-sim horror experience puts you to the test by giving you a variety of obstacles and requires you to use your own skills and knowledge to survive the horrors of this sci-fi world. It’s an utterly fantastic game that doesn’t get near enough praise, and you can see for yourself now that it’s at its lowest price ever.

Prey is easily one of the best Steam Deck games, considering it offers a strong narrative, and as (mostly) a single-player game, it feels wonderful to play on Valve’s handheld. With the coveted Steam Deck Verified badge on display, it’s a truly wonderful experience on that platform, and with Mooncrash completing the collection, it’s a must-have for any Steam player.

In the main game, you play Morgan Yu, who is recruited to join the TranStar Research Team by your brother Alex. After completing a series of tests for your employment, you’re knocked out before discovering that the year is actually 2035 and that you’ve been living in a simulated environment following an alien outbreak that has wiped most of the staff on the station.

What follows is a deeply gripping narrative that puts even the best horror games to shame. As you explore the desolate Talos 1 station, you’ll slowly gain powerful abilities as well as a wide variety of equipment to help you tackle the game’s greatest challenges. However, Prey is not an action game, and you’ll do better by realizing when to enter combat and when to avoid it.

Not only does this bundle contain Prey, one of my favorite FPS games, but also its DLC, Mooncrash, which will feel familiar to those who enjoy roguelite games. After finding yourself stuck on the Moon, you’ll need to escape a secret base – to make matters harder, every enemy, goal, and item you find will be different in each run, so you’ll have to know how to handle overwhelming odds to complete this DLC.

If you’ve been looking for an excellent game on the best handheld consoles, Prey Deluxe Edition is just $7.19 / £6.29 right now on Fanatical. That’s cheaper than the Mooncrash DLC alone on Steam’s storefront and an absolutely incredible deal for anyone looking to play one of the 2010s’ most underrated games.

You can even immerse yourself further into Prey’s tantalizing world by grabbing a great Steam Deck dock and playing it on a larger screen. However, even if you don’t own Valve’s handheld, Prey runs fantastically on the best Steam Deck alternatives, so you’re in for a brilliant time either way.