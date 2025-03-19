While the roguelite genre is decades old at this point, it’s hard to argue against the fact that Supermassive Games’ mega-hit Hades has paved the way for plenty of other indie games to use it as inspiration. Enter Reignbreaker, one that clearly wears its inspirations on its sleeve but stands out thanks to its unique setting. With delightfully energetic gameplay, this fantastic roguelite is setting its own stage for success – and you can now grab it at a great price despite it only being a few days old.

When it comes to the roguelite genre, indie games can be some of the most gripping experiences. The repetitive nature makes it easy for smaller developers to craft compelling gameplay loops with less content, finetuning it and making it an addictive game worth playing over and over. Reignbreaker arrives at a perfect time for Steam Deck players, giving you a new indie roguelite while we wait for Hades 2’s full launch.

In this Steam Deck game, you play as Clef – a rebellion fighter in a dystopian medievalpunk world. Determined to rid the world of a tyrannous Kingdom and lay waste to the Queen’s Bastion, you’ll use motorized javelins, power-ups, and more as you progressively turn the land into a battlefield on your way to become the Reignbreaker.

That’s where the roguelite action begins, giving you an isometric-like view of each area and allowing you to dash and dive around, attacking enemies and attempting to survive in this action game. As you progress through the world’s bosses, you’ll grow in power, but so do the stakes, and one wrong move could send you back to square one.

Of course, that’s part and parcel of roguelite games, but Reignbreaker’s exhilarating fights and intriguing art style help to make it enjoyable to return to the start of each run. It nails the balance between fair and frustrating, allowing you to work out what you need to do to finally reach the concluding boss fight of the game without making it too easy.

If you’ve been waiting for a new roguelite to enjoy on the best handheld console, you can grab Reignbreaker for just $8.49 / £7.22 at Fanatical. That’s a 15% discount, and considering the game only came out on March 18, 2025 (and is also fairly cheap already), that’s an excellent price for hours of fun.

Even if you’re running the best Steam Deck alternatives, Reignbreaker is an absolute blast to dive into. As far as single-player games go, indie gems like this are incredible on handheld consoles, so I definitely think it’s worth grabbing this offer while it’s available.