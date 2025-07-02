As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pick up a free Steam key for this unique Hades-like

If you're a fan of roguelikes, deck building, and tactical gameplay, we’ve got two Shuffle Tactics codes for you to nab in our giveaway.

shuffle tactics giveaway - artwork showing different characters in the game
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Steam Deck 

Need a new game to play? Why not enter our Shuffle Tactics giveaway and see if you can win a free game for your Steam Deck? We have two codes up for grabs - scroll down to see how to enter and try your luck.

In this isometric roguelike game, the Kingdom of Astria needs your help. The unfortunate news is that King Ogma set a curse upon the land while he tried to resurrect his deceased queen. Oops! We all make mistakes, I guess.

It's not all bad, though, as certain heroes now have powers that can help them fight back against the doom and gloom. That's where you come in. You need to create a tactical deck of cards to make it through turn-based combat, avoiding enemy attacks and bringing justice to the world. There are over 300 hero cards to use alongside sidekick cards and relics aplenty to give you the edge in battle.

We're giving away two Shuffle Tactics codes for Steam Deck. Our giveaway runs from July 2 to July 9, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. You can read our terms and conditions here.

Pocket Tactics - Shuffle Tactics giveaway

If you're a fan of roguelike games or card games, we recommend you give this title by The Arcade Crew a shot. Who knows, maybe it'll shuffle its way into your best Steam Deck games list?

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.