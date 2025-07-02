Pick up a free Steam key for this unique Hades-like

Need a new game to play? Why not enter our Shuffle Tactics giveaway and see if you can win a free game for your Steam Deck? We have two codes up for grabs - scroll down to see how to enter and try your luck.

In this isometric roguelike game, the Kingdom of Astria needs your help. The unfortunate news is that King Ogma set a curse upon the land while he tried to resurrect his deceased queen. Oops! We all make mistakes, I guess.

It's not all bad, though, as certain heroes now have powers that can help them fight back against the doom and gloom. That's where you come in. You need to create a tactical deck of cards to make it through turn-based combat, avoiding enemy attacks and bringing justice to the world. There are over 300 hero cards to use alongside sidekick cards and relics aplenty to give you the edge in battle.

We're giving away two Shuffle Tactics codes for Steam Deck. Our giveaway runs from July 2 to July 9, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. You can read our terms and conditions here.

Pocket Tactics - Shuffle Tactics giveaway





If you're a fan of roguelike games or card games, we recommend you give this title by The Arcade Crew a shot. Who knows, maybe it'll shuffle its way into your best Steam Deck games list?