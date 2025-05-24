Steam Deck's greatest fighting game, Sifu, is 100% free for a short time

Sifu's simple premise of a solid revenge story, met with gripping cinematic-style combat and a unique roguelite twist, made it a highlight for me back in 2022. Developers Sloclap stuck with a formula, and did it masterfully well, standing out as one of the best games that year despite being an indie game. Even if you don't fall in love with it as much as me, you can grab it for free on Steam Deck and handheld consoles right now, and there's no better deal than 100% off.

As far as the best Steam Deck games go, Sifu is certainly up there. The stylized visuals make it easy to run on Valve's handheld console, as well as any rivals, with solid performance that earns it the coveted 'Verified' compatibility rating. It's not just the impressive performance, but the entire package at hand.

This indie game has a great set of mechanics with the solid and familiar premise of a revenge story. As a young Kung Fu student, you witness the horrible murder of your father, who also happens to be your teacher or 'Sifu' – on this classic tale of vengeance, you get the power of a mysterious amulet, that offers the roguelite game mechanic of coming back to life, but with the twist of aging you up.

You'll quickly learn this fighting game isn't going to let you run through its horde of enemies with ease. Each enemy adds the risk of your untimely death, making you older or potentially ending your current run. However, old age isn't necessarily a bad thing – your body may be weaker, making you easier to kill, but you'll also become a lot stronger and deal more damage.

It's an interesting twist, one that holds a high-risk, high-reward layer to the gripping Kung Fu gameplay. Do you die before a difficult boss fight, knowing you can take it down easily with that added strength, or do you hope to stay younger in order to survive further? If that sounds like your vibe, or you're willing to try something new, you can grab Sifu for free at Epic Games Store using this link. However, you don't have long, as you only have until Thursday, May 29, 2025, to claim the game – but you keep it forever once you do.

Admittedly, the best Steam Deck alternatives are mostly Windows-based, meaning you'll just need to download the Epic Games Store app to play Sifu; however, you can still do this on Valve's console. It's a fairly simple process, and once it's done, you don't have to mess around much again, so make sure to follow this guide from YouTuber 'GameTechPlanet' using this link.

