There's something about Call of Duty Zombies that makes me nostalgic and excited. The gradual growth of rounds leans into the strengthening of the undead hordes, while environmental storytelling provides a backstory without detracting from the action. Call of Duty's zombies may have lost their charm in recent years, but Sker Ritual is an indie game bringing that heart and soul back to life (like a reanimated corpse you'll eventually kill), and right now, you can get it at a hefty discount.

Few Steam Deck games have seen me pour hours into them like Sker Ritual. Even though Black Ops 6 is currently scratching that zombie games itch for a lot of people, I still find myself spending a lot more time with Sker Ritual. Its horrifyingly beautiful lore and dangerously overrun maps are easy to fall in love with.

You start each map with basically nothing. A simple weapon, a couple of zombies slowly limping their way towards you, and a limited area – nothing too complex here. However, it slowly turns into something that can stand toe-to-toe with the best FPS games, and with a little horror game twist. As you grow in strength with new weapons, more of the map opens up, and better perks become available, allowing you to face greater challenges.

This is all similar to what Treyarch of Call of Duty Zombies fame has done, turning a simple side mode into a global phenomenon, but this indie game has the unique twist of not being shackled to Activision's money-making schemes. There are some additional DLCs, but they're simply cosmetics, and developer Wales Interactive is consistently bringing new content to the game with updates.

I have vivid memories of when I was younger, playing CoD Zombies and training the horde around tight areas in iconic maps like Der Riese, but as time went on, my love for the mode faltered. However, Sker Ritual has reignited my love of zombie round-based killing genre, and I've been able to have plenty of fun with friends once again.

If you're keen to kick some zombie butts, you can grab Sker Ritual for just $14.99 / £11.99 on Humble Bundle. That's an incredible 40% discount on one of my favorite games in recent years, and even if you don't own Valve's handheld, it's a brilliant time on the best Steam Deck alternatives too.

