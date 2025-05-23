Valve's big new SteamOS update now officially supports the Lenovo Legion Go S

After months of teasing and testing, Valve has officially released a major SteamOS update – SteamOS 3.7 – for the Steam Deck, bringing better Bluetooth support for peripherals like a battery level display, an updated desktop mode, and more. But the headline feature, though, is official support for other gaming handhelds, starting with the Lenovo Legion Go S, which looks set to launch in the UK at any moment.

In a post outlining the patch notes, the battery refinements are included here, after being tested in a previous beta update. Players can now set an 80% charge limit for their Steam Deck to better manage battery health. Here are some of the big changes in SteamOS 3.7:

General

Updated to a newer Arch Linux base

Updated the Linux kernel to 6.11

Updated the Mesa graphics driver base

Desktop mode now ships with Plasma 6.2.5

Added support for frame limiting with VRR displays (internal and external)

Bluetooth

Fixed Bluetooth devices still being able to wake the Steam Deck from suspend, even when Bluetooth was disabled from Desktop mode

Enable HFP/HSP profiles in Desktop Mode, to allow using the integrated microphone from headsets and earbuds

Added battery level display for supported Bluetooth devices

Include a bugfix for the AirPods when using the AAC codec

But the biggest news from this update is "Official support for the Lenovo Legion Go S" and "Improved support for other AMD-powered handhelds (like the ROG Ally and original Legion Go)". This means that owners of these devices will be able to install SteamOS on them and have the same experience that Steam Deck owners have had since its launch in 2022.

Pair this update with a recent report, as spotted by GamingOnLinux, that the Legion Go S is about to launch in the UK any day now, and SteamOS may be on the cusp of its defining moment in the handheld space.

With a bunch of PC gaming handhelds available, along with more to come, such as the rumored Lenovo Legion Go 2, this new SteamOS update could open the floodgates of products that will ship with Valve's operating system out of the box.

As Microsoft is yet to update its Windows 11 operating system to better support the best handheld consoles like the ROG Ally X, it means that Valve can have the advantage to give itself the high ground by having SteamOS support other vendors right now.

If you're thinking of a change from the Steam Deck due to SteamOS 3.7 now supporting other devices, take a look at our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives. Or, if you're looking for something smaller to fit into your backpack, take a look at our picks of the best retro handhelds.