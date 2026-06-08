Someone turned their Steam Deck into a steering wheel, and now you can too

As a handheld and dockable device, the Steam Deck already has plenty of uses. Still, that doesn't stop the community from coming up with ingenious ways to get more out of Valve's console, and the latest is quite impressive. A Reddit user has turned their Steam Deck into a working steering wheel for driving games, thanks to the help of a 3D-printed mount, and better still, you can do it too.

The original post is from Reddit user Avaron_3D, featuring a short clip showing the Steam Deck steering wheel attachment, known as the GyroDrive, in action, along with a description of the process. It works thanks to the Steam Deck's gyroscope, which reads the handheld's movements, and, when combined with the mount, you can enable gyroscopic controls to use the Deck like a steering-wheel peripheral. The mount even accounts for the handheld's vents, so you're not going to suffer from overheating issues while driving, and, according to the creator, it offers a sense of force feedback.

The post suggests that this is just the start of a larger project, with Avaron_3D intending on following up with pedals, controller support, and a manual shifter in the future. The video clip is also worth checking out, as you can see the Steam Deck in action, and the controls look pretty impressive, following the user's movements throughout a lap of a race track. As for how the Steam Deck connects to the monitor, it seems that, like the best Steam Deck docks, all it requires is a USB-C connection via the handheld's port.

In the original post, Avaron_3D claims that the GyroDrive is a universal accessory, so we're already wondering how we could use it with the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as some of the more popular Steam Deck alternatives, such as the ROG Xbox Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. It seems like it'd be a perfect fit with something like Mario Kart World or, if you can take the speed, Fast Fusion. Either way, if you want to try it out yourself and have access to 3D printing technology, you can find all the instructions on the creator's Reddit profile page.

It goes without saying that we'll be keeping an eye on this project going forward, as it looks like it could make what we consider one of the best handheld consoles a new option for immersive driving gameplay. It's also worth noting that the creator alludes to a similar project for flight simulators in the comment section, so we'll be waiting to hear more about that, too.