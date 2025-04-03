When it comes to the ever-popular souslike genre, FromSoftware’s IPs are typically top-of-the-line, but other experiences emulating the hit ARPGs from the company can come close – or even sometimes add something truly exciting. The First Berserker Khazan falls into the latter category, delivering a brutal, challenging action RPG that is worth playing on Steam Deck, and you can get this new game at its lowest price already.

Accused of treason and banished into the snowy mountains, this excellent ARPG puts you in the role of the titular Khazan. Forming an unlikely alliance with an entity known as the Blade Phantom, The First Berserker: Khazan follows a simple story of revenge, with the action game delivering a hefty challenge ahead.

Much like other soulslike games, The First Berserker: Khazan is brutal. While the anime style makes it one of the best anime games right now, it’s daunting in stature. In terms of difficulty, The First Berserker finds a balance between Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the Nioh duology, focusing on a hack-and-slash type of combat over a slow, patient build-up like Elden Ring.

That does mean this Steam Deck game will put you through some excruciating challenges. Fortunately, like any great RPG, you have ways of building up your power through weapon skill trees (each weapon offering its own set of upgrades), as well as improving your abilities. So long as you can learn enemy or boss patterns and make sure you’re playing both defensive and offensive, you’ll quickly dominate Khazan’s foes.

Despite its challenging premise, The First Berserker: Khazan’s adrenaline-rushing gameplay and beautiful visual style make it hard to pass on. As someone who prefers fast-paced combat like Sekiro and Devil May Cry, I find The First Berserker fairly simple to get into. Best of all, the satisfaction of beating a hard boss is always a great feeling.

If you’re looking for a new soulslike to enjoy on your handheld console of choice, you can grab The First Berserker: Khazan for just $47.49 / £37.99 on CDKeys. That’s a massive 28% off the standard price, and considering the game only launched in late March 2025, that’s impressively low for a new game.

Grab your favorite Steam Deck dock, and you can even enjoy The First Berserker: Khazan on a bigger screen after downloading it. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something different, the best strategy games will give a wide variety of intense games for a different reason.