I don't think I'm alone when I say how much I adore The Last of Us. I have vivid memories of getting the PS3 version back when it launched, excited for a zombie game that, as it turned out, would make me deeply emotional and help me to realise the true artistic value of videogames. If you have yet to play one of the greatest games ever made, you can grab The Last of Us Part 1 for its lowest price on Steam Deck right now.

It really needs no introduction, but if you've been living in an apocalypse bunker for the last 12 years and have missed out on one of the best single-player games, then let me tell you about it. With a narrative that will make you fall in love with its morally grey characters, this isn't so much your standard survival game affair, but rather, a moving tale of two humans navigating a cruel world.

The Last of Us puts you into the scruffy Joel, who witnessed the start of the zombie apocalypse and, after two decades of surviving, gets wrapped up in escorting a teenage girl across the decimated and dangerous United States of America. Why, you may ask? Because she's immune and may hold the key to saving the world.

Sure, the gameplay has a heavy focus on blending horror game scares with the thrill of action games like Uncharted (Naughty Dog's other major franchise), but The Last of Us is much more than just its zombie-killing nature. It's a story of love, grief, and the challenges that humans face every day in a world that is barely holding on, and its focus on narrative makes it a truly great Steam Deck game.

Whether you've watched the HBO series, you played it years ago, or you've been waiting for an excuse to finally give the iconic zombie game a try, you can now grab The Last of Us Part 1 for just $26.39 on Fanatical. This is the remastered version of the original game, but despite the improved graphics, it runs smoothly on Valve's handheld console.

I'm sure you'll fall in love with Joel and Ellie's adventure as much as I do, but rather than looking for the best games like The Last of Us after, I recommend keeping The Last of Us Part 2 wishlisted on Fanatical. It's a direct sequel following Ellie, but set a few years after the first game, and Fanatical will likely have deals on Part 2 soon.

Don't worry if you don't own Valve's console either, as The Last of Us Part 1 is also a great experience on the best Steam Deck alternatives, too. Make sure to also grab some of the best Steam Deck docks on our list, if you're keen to experience the zombie-killing action on a bigger screen.