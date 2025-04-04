Set in a once-prosperous kingdom now left in darkness, lost to a deadly plague and taking the secrets of alchemy with it, Thymesia is a staunchly dark game that is punishing to play. If you’re looking for a Bloodborne-style game while you wait for Sony to release it from its PlayStation shackles, this game is an excellent choice. Right now, you can get it for just $9 / £7 on your Steam Deck, too, so it’s an ideal time to buy.

Offering a combination of Sekiro’s fast-paced combat, Bloodborne’s atmosphere, and its own unique take on the genre, Thymesia’s one of the best ARPGs you’ve probably never heard of. While some text is small when playing the game on your handheld console, Thymesia’s excellent gameplay is still fantastic on the Steam Deck and worth grabbing at such a bargain price.

Admittedly, there’s no character customization in this soulslike game. Instead, you play as Corvus, a plague doctor-esque character with the answer to the kingdom of Thymesia’s problems, but after losing his memories, he’ll need to recover them in order to stop the plague that ravaged the land.

Apocalyptic situations are right at home when it comes to the best ARPGs, but Thymesia’s atmosphere adds to the combat. Mainly, Corvus can use the plague to his advantage, using it as various limited-use weapons that will quickly demolish any enemy or boss’s health. However, you can upgrade to use plague weapons regularly, adding a level of depth to the hack-and-slash loop.

Thankfully, Thymesia nails both the substance and the style. The game oozes atmosphere, as dimly lit and almost horror-game-level areas are lit up with flashes of your green plague weapons, and even for soulslike veterans like myself, Thymesia puts up a fight – don’t expect to walk in with your Elden Ring or Dark Souls knowledge and stomp the enemies.

If you’re up for the challenge this action game has to offer, you can now get Thymesia for just $8.74 / £6.99 at Fanatical. That’s the lowest price this indie game has ever been, and considering how great it is, it’s sorely underrated – if you have Valve’s console or a Steam Deck alternative, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t try it.

While Thymesia offers an exciting indie-style soulslike, you may be looking for another single-player game to enjoy – in that case, I recommend taking a look at the best RPGs on offer for something more lengthy. And likely, something easier.