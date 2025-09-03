As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

We want to give you a free copy of Tiny Bookshop on Steam Deck

Enter our Tiny Bookshop giveaway to win one of five copies of the game on Steam Deck, and treat Bookston Bay's tourists to some new tomes.

tiny bookshop giveaway - key art showing different characters featured in the game
Steam Deck 

Welcome to our Tiny Bookshop giveaway, where we have five Steam codes for you to win, so you can start your bookselling venture in a tiny shop by the sea.

If you're not sure what the game is like, you can read my Tiny Bookshop review, where I call the game "absolutely delightful for book lovers and gamers alike." It might be my favorite game of the year, as it perfectly mixes my loves of books, management sims, and cute indie games.

Our giveaway runs from September 3 to September 10, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then scroll down to enter.

Tiny Bookshop giveaway entry

The game comes from developer Neoludic, and places you as the owner of a really quite tiny bookshop that you park up in different locations. The town of Bookston Bay welcomes you as you decide which genres to stock to please the eager citizens and provide specific recommendations when they come to you. There's also a loveable cast of characters to get to know and stamps to collect as you work through their stories.

It's absolutely one of this year's best new Switch games, and a really cute, cozy game to boot. If you're looking for more to play, check out our list of upcoming mobile games to take on the go.

