When the weather is cold and the sun is still taking its time to rise, there’s nothing quite like heading off on a grand adventure with risk, reward, and a tantalizing story. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is exactly that, and it’s now at a huge discount in the Fanatical Spring Sale.

Some of the best Steam Deck games immerse you in an exciting experience, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is exactly that. If you’re looking for some great single-player games to enjoy on Valve’s handheld, Legacy of Thieves combines the excellent Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the standalone Uncharted: The Lost Legacy games from PS4.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is one of my favorite action games, seeing you take the role of Nathan Drake – treasure hunting extraordinaire and overall handsome and charming dude, who after settling down for a few years, needs to come out of retirement in order to find Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure. The reason? His brother has returned after being presumed dead for 15 years, and he needs to find the treasure to pay back a life-threatening debt.

Uncharted 4 is basically a classic cinematic blockbuster that you can actively play, seeing you swing across large gaps with a mix of luck and skill, before pummeling an enemy in the face with your fist. Between solving puzzles, and feeling like the world’s greatest adventurer, you’ll be having firefights with private militaries and other adversaries, all set in the backdrop of a beautiful globe-trotting mystery.

While it’s much shorter than Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy is just as exciting. Chloe Frazer, a recurring character in the series, takes center stage as the protagonist alongside Nadine Ross, ex-mercenary and interestingly, one of Uncharted 4’s main villains. In search of the Tusk of Ganesh, you’ll travel across the Western Ghats mountain ranges of India and prevent a ruthless warlord from igniting a civil war. Cozy game-level of stuff, clearly.

Previous knowledge of the franchise will help you, but it’s not necessary. Despite a few throwbacks to older entries, Uncharted 4 (and The Lost Legacy) can be played as their own experiences. The overall journey is just as thrilling on the best handheld console, and even without knowing Nathan Drake’s former escapades, I’d still recommend giving this collection a try.

If you’ve been waiting for the best time to dive into the Uncharted series (or play the latest entry), you can grab the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for just $17.99 / £16.19 on Fanatical. That’s a huge 64% discount and you’re basically grabbing two games for just $9 each, so it’s certainly hard to argue with this great deal.

You can even make Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection an even better experience on Valve’s handheld by grabbing the best Steam Deck dock. Or, if you’re running a different handheld, this game runs equally fantastic on the best Steam Deck alternatives too.