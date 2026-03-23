Valve's new Steam Deck update boosts battery life and performance, while pointing to signs of life from the Steam Machine

While we might not yet have a firm Steam Machine release date following a delay from Valve, a 2026 launch is starting to look more and more likely. That's because the latest Steam Deck update, SteamOS 3.8.0 Preview: Second Clutch, includes "initial support for upcoming Steam Machine hardware." Not only that, but the latest version of the software also offers a performance and potential battery life boost for fans of this popular handheld console.

If you didn't know, Valve pointed to a delay for the Steam Machine in February, owing to the "limited availability and growing prices" of memory and storage, before following up with confirmation that it still plans to release its new gaming hardware in 2026. This new SteamOS preview patch is as strong a signal as any that Valve is sticking to its word, as there'd likely be no reason to prepare the Steam Deck's operating system for the arrival of the Steam Machine if it's not launching in the near future.

Outside of Steam Machine support, the new SteamOS update also provides a graphics driver update to stabilize performance and improved support for screencasts in Game Mode for streaming with OBS or Discord. The patch also includes preliminary support for hibernation, with Valve keen to address the ongoing issue of battery life depletion when the Deck is in sleep mode. That means, while technically not any more efficient when gaming, you're less likely to come back to your Steam Deck and find that it's run out of juice. However, that last development is currently exclusive to the LCD version of the Steam Deck.

The 3.8.0 preview patch has also bolstered Desktop Mode, adding support for HDR and VRR displays, while also improving controller latency, dropping from 5-8 milliseconds to 100-500 microseconds. These updates could also be part of the preparations for the launch of the Steam Machine, ensuring that Valve's operating system doesn't run into any display or controller issues when it eventually arrives. For now, though, handheld gamers can benefit from improved latency and display support when using a Steam Deck dock.

It's worth reiterating that this is a SteamOS preview update. That means it won't download automatically, and if you want to benefit from the performance and battery life boosts, you first have to sign up for the preview. Fortunately, it's a pretty easy process; you just have to go into the device's system settings and opt in to the preview channel rather than the stable channel. There's always a bit of a risk of running into bugs when using preview software, but it shouldn't get in the way of you playing your favorite Steam Deck games.