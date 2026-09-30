SteamOS is running on some Android handhelds, but don't get too excited yet

The recent launch of the Steam Frame has led to some unexpected consequences that may interest anyone with a Snapdragon-powered Android handheld, such as the Ayn Odin 2 or Konkr Pocket Fit G3. Modders have got the ARM-based SteamOS version of Valve's operating system running on some Android handhelds, thanks to the new version designed to work alongside the Qualcomm processor in the VR gaming headset.

One of the first to bring SteamOS to an Android handheld was modder MaSieS4Fun, getting Game Mode working on the Ayn Odin 2. We've also seen further tests, with hashtagbasit reportedly trialling the operating system on the Pocket S2, while another version, Holodor by transentient, is in the works for the Ayn Odin 3. None of it is seamless just yet, but it's a step in the right direction.

Unsurprisingly, though, there is a pretty significant caveat. For a start, setting up SteamOS on these handhelds takes a fair bit of software tinkering, and it might be a bit advanced for some casual users. Compatibility also seems to differ from handheld to handheld, and wider testing is still underway.

Still, these developments certainly seem to leave the door open for more modders to get the Steam Frame's software running on handhelds. At the time of writing, it doesn't seem likely that Valve rolls out any official support for these Android devices, but the gaming giant could surprise, and in fairness, there are already a few ways of getting Steam Deck games to run on Android, including my go-to app, GameNative.

Given that the ARM version of SteamOS only just launched, we'll be keeping an eye out for any further updates surrounding using the software on Android devices. If it keeps up at this rate, it could make some of Ayaneo and Ayn's devices more affordable alternatives to the top picks from our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives without Valve's help.