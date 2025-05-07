New SteamOS update brings more support to the Steam Deck's biggest rivals

Throughout 2025, Valve has been slowly rolling out SteamOS preview updates to bring the much-loved operating system to more handhelds. However, the most recent SteamOS beta update is the biggest step forward so far, providing improved input support and power button support to two of the biggest Steam Deck rivals, the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go.

For those who don't know, the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go from our guide to the best handheld consoles currently rely on a Windows 11 operating system that has proven unpopular with users and critics alike. The Microsoft operating system is widely regarded as one of the reasons that the Steam Deck OLED, with its more intuitive operating system, still leads the market by some distance. However, with Valve bringing its OS to more devices, the handheld gaming PC market could be about to get a lot more competitive.

Not only does the latest SteamOS beta update bring support for some of the more impressive Steam Deck alternatives, but it's finally solved an ongoing issue with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller's gyro when connecting to the Valve console. There's also good news on the accessibility front, with Steam adding support for the Byowave Proteus so that anyone who wants to use the modular controller when playing the best Steam Deck games can do just that.

Admittedly, it's not a massive surprise to see Valve ramp up the SteamOS support updates, given that the Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS launch is coming at the end of the month. We might also see Microsoft fight back in the near future, with some suggestion that the upcoming Xbox handheld from Asus and the PC giant could feature an Xbox-style user interface, replacing Windows 11. Still, that's just speculation at the time of writing, so don't go getting your hopes up just yet.

Before rounding off, it's worth pointing out that this latest SteamOS update is still in beta, so you might run into some software issues if you choose to install it on your device. For more great gaming gear, be sure to check out our guides to the best retro handhelds and the best gaming phones while you're here. Or, if you're still debating whether to put in a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, see if our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview can help you make your decision.