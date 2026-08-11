Valve rolls out SteamOS beta support to more handhelds, including MSI and OneXPlayer devices

For just over a year now, Valve has been updating its SteamOS software, the operating system preloaded on the Steam Deck, to make it compatible with more handhelds. Well, the latest SteamOS beta continues this rollout, bringing improved support for MSI and OneXPlayer handhelds, as well as initial gamepad support for the Konkr FIT and the Ayaneo Pocket S2.

This is a pretty big deal for anyone with an MSI or a OneXPlayer device, as SteamOS is widely considered a superior operating system compared to the Windows equivalent. Not only is Valve's software easier to use, but tests comparing the two while using some of the top picks from our guide to the best handheld gaming consoles, including the ROG Xbox Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go, suggest that SteamOS also offers performance benefits compared to Microsoft's pre-installed software.

It's also of note that the new SteamOS beta update introduces controller support for some Android devices, including the Konkr FIT and Ayaneo Pocket S2 we mentioned earlier. So far, we've only seen Valve bring its operating system to handheld PCs, but, and this is purely speculation at the time of writing, this could be a sign that SteamOS could be an option for ARM-powered Android handhelds before long.

Outside of handhelds, the new SteamOS beta notes also include a couple of fixes for the Steam Machine, including a much-requested fix for an issue causing the console to wake itself up after going into sleep mode. There are a few other interesting additions as part of the beta update, including a patch for the 2015 Steam Controller Wireless Adapter, plus preliminary support for the Steam Frame Wireless Adapter. You can check out the full details on the official Steam listing.

Given the recent launch of the Steam Machine and the upcoming release of the Steam Frame, we'd expect more software updates from Valve in the near future. What we'd really like to get is an update on the plans surrounding the Steam Deck 2, but with Valve's current marketing strategy around its latest products and the crisis surrounding component costs that led to the Steam Deck price hike, that doesn't seem likely anytime soon.