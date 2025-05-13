Valve updates its Steam Deck Verified process for SteamOS gaming handhelds

2025 is fast becoming a year when another operating system, which isn't Windows, is about to make a big impact on gaming handhelds. Valve has announced an update to its Steam Deck Verified process for gaming handhelds that can run the brand's operating system. The SteamOS Compatibility rating system will let you know if a game will run on a handheld like the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS by marking it as SteamOS Compatible or SteamOS Unsupported.

In a post on its Steam Community page, Valve expands on how the new process works. "SteamOS Compatibility ratings are based on a subset of the Steam Deck Compatibility testing results and are meant to show at a glance whether a game and all of its middleware is supported on SteamOS. This includes features like game functionality, launcher functionality, and anti-cheat support."

This means that if you're using one of the best handheld consoles that can run SteamOS, you'll be able to check whether a game like Doom: The Dark Ages will be compatible with the operating system right away. This is Valve's continued effort to ensure SteamOS can run on as many different gaming devices as possible, with as much information on compatibility as possible.

While this development is a big win for Valve, it's not good news for Microsoft. It's no secret that in 2025, using Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system is a hassle on gaming handhelds. It's baffling that Microsoft has yet to release an update to rival SteamOS by redesigning its user interface to fit on these smaller screens. However, it does mean that Valve can work on updates like the SteamOS Compatibility rating system to give itself the high ground before Microsoft offers something new for handheld gamers.

This update to the Steam Deck Verified should offer peace of mind when booting up SteamOS on handhelds like the Legion Go S and perhaps the Lenovo Legion Go 2 in the near future, too. The operating system is made for gaming handhelds, with its great user interface and the ability to customize it via plugins and more. Being able to know which games are compatible with SteamOS, which is reportedly more than 18,000 titles, will only help make the operating system a more attractive pull for potential Legion Go with SteamOS owners.

