If there’s one thing the Steam Deck has over its rivals, it’s SteamOS. I’ve spent the better part of the last year telling everyone who’ll listen that Valve’s operating system makes the Steam Deck a better option than any Windows handheld, but a big change is coming. As part of the latest SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview update, support is now coming to non-Steam Deck consoles, a seismic development in the developing race between Valve and Microsoft to own the handheld PC gaming space.

While the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go might be top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, there’s no doubt that Windows 11 holds both devices back in terms of usability. I know this for a fact as I handheld our Asus ROG Ally X review. While it’s admittedly a lot easier to get to grips with than the original, thanks to improvements to Asus’ Armory Crate launcher, I was still eager to return to my Deck. It’s a shame, as the Ally X goes above and beyond the Steam Deck’s performance, but when your games can randomly crash, or you can’t avoid Windows pop-ups, stellar performance feels slightly secondary.

It’s not a surprise to see Valve begin to support non-Steam Deck handhelds, as we’re expecting the second version of the Lenovo Legion Go S in May. The big difference between that model and the original, which arrived last month, is that it uses SteamOS instead of Windows 11. There’s a lot of buzz around the Go S with SteamOS, as it’ll be the first non-Valve console to utilize the Steam Deck’s operating system. If it’s successful, it could influence the brands behind some of the other Steam Deck handhelds to opt for Valve’s software instead of Microsoft’s.

While all of this isn’t great news for Microsoft, it seems the tech giant isn’t taking it lying down, with reports emerging last week that the brand is introducing an Xbox-branded gaming handheld with an Xbox-style user interface later this year. This could be a real game-changer for the handheld scene as if Microsoft also plans on offering its new software to other brands – which hopefully feels a lot better to use than Windows 11 – Valve could face its first bit of proper competition since the Steam Deck arrived back in 2022.

It's worth noting that the official SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview notes suggest that this update marks the "beginnings of support for non-Steam Deck handhelds," and doesn't elaborate much further than that. With that in mind, we'll keep an eye on future SteamOS updates for further details, especially around the time of the Legion Go S with SteamOS launch.