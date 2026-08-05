Steel Crossfire codes August 2026

Megatron will have nothing on you when you pick up the latest Steel Crossfire codes. They're great for progressing quickly up the ranks, and you can impress all your mates with all the Transformers you've unlocked in this incredibly epic Roblox battle game. Time to clipfarm.

Codes are handy for redeeming shards, which you can use to unlock new Transformers to destroy your enemies with. Plus, you can add to any experience and shards you do gain in your matches with handy boosters. What's not to like?

Here are all the new Steel Crossfire codes:

20KLIKES - 500 shards

- 500 shards UPDATE - 500 shards

- 500 shards SEASON1 - a 24h shard booster, a 24h XP booster, and 500 shards

Plenty of your favorite Roblox games have freebies you can redeem, so make sure you check out our list of Roblox codes for the latest.

How do I redeem my Steel Crossfire codes?

Redeeming Steel Crossfire codes is a pretty simple process, but we've outlined how in case you're stuck:

Launch Steel Crossfire on Roblox

Hit the present box before you head into a game

Enter the code at the bottom, pressing 'redeem' after

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Steel Crossfire codes?

Only the developer of Steel Crossfire, Marmot's Oven, can give us new codes, so at the moment, we can't tell you when more will come to us. However, if you check back here regularly, we'll make sure that you're among the first people to scoop up the new codes, as we update our lists frequently.

Is there a Steel Crossfire Discord server?

Yes! Join it here to chat strategy with other players, and get all sorts of updates from the developer - whether it's sneak peeks, changelogs, or just sharing a meme or two, there's plenty of info to get from them. You can also enter giveaways for more freebies and participate in polls to help shape the game.