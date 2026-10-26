Steel Fighters codes October 2026

Use our Steel Fighters codes to power up your mechanical punches with extra damage, luck, and scrap. Throw together a fighting friend with whatever parts you can find, then send them into the arena to climb the ranks and defeat the evil villain who bested you!

We look for new Steel Fighters codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back soon for more handy boosts.

Here are all the new Steel Fighters codes:

RELEASE - 150 cash, 200 scrap, and 100 pass XP

- 150 cash, 200 scrap, and 100 pass XP STEELFIGHTERS - 500 cash

- 500 cash TOSPACE - one 15-minute money potion and one 15-minute luck potion

- one 15-minute money potion and one 15-minute luck potion DRONES - 250 cash and 250 scrap

- 250 cash and 250 scrap LUCKY - one 30-minute luck potion and two rerolls

- one 30-minute luck potion and two rerolls ARENA - one 30-minute arena potion and 500 cash

- one 30-minute arena potion and 500 cash FREEDICE - two golden dice

- two golden dice THANKYOU - one golden hammer, two skip tickets, and 150 pass XP

- one golden hammer, two skip tickets, and 150 pass XP SCRAPKING - 1k scrap

- 1k scrap ULTRASECRETC3DE - permanent +10% cash boost

- permanent +10% cash boost AT0M3 - one Atom robot and one golden dice

- one Atom robot and one golden dice S3CRETC0DE - permanent +10% arena damage boost

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, take a look at our list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Steel Fighters codes?

Redeeming Steel Fighters codes is fairly simple. All you have to do is:

Open Steel Fighters

Complete the short tutorial

Find the codes machine on the map

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a free robot in Steel Fighters?

There are two ways that you can get a free robot in Steel Fighters. The first is to like the game on Roblox and join the WeShowProjects group. If you confirm this in your base, you'll get a brand-new metal friend! The second way is by using the AT0M3 code, which unlocks an OP Atom robot. This might not stick around forever, though.

Is there a Steel Fighters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Steel Fighters Discord. You can click here to read the latest game news, take part in polls, and try your luck in a giveaway or two.

How do I get more Steel Fighters codes?

The easiest way to get more Steel Fighters codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, including the secret ones hidden around the map. You can also check the game's Discord server for codes, but ours is the most complete and up-to-date list out there.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Steel Fighters codes.