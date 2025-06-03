I'm not one to parade around a brand, professing my love for it like some capitalist cult member, but if I had to choose one I'd stick with, it would be SteelSeries. When I'm not playing games on my PC and using the Arctis Nova Pro, I'm typically walking around listening to music using the Arctis GameBuds, and they're the only brand I have no qualms with when it comes to performance. So, you can bet that I'm eager to grab the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 wireless headphones with my Switch 2 when they release.

We're waiting to see whether SteelSeries' latest pair of headphones can be one of the best Switch headsets when the handheld console's predecessor launches. But, considering the quality the peripherals usually offer, I'm not concerned it'll be a great accessory for the new Switch, especially with the Nintendo Switch 2 release date closer than the moon on the Final Day of Majora's Mask.

That gives the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless the perfect opportunity to get a strong start. At just $109.99 / £109.99, it's already an excellent price for a premium brand, but much like the fact that the GameBuds remain some of the best earbuds in my collection, the latest pair of headphones from SteelSeries has a few tricks up its sleeves.

First and foremost, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is, well, wireless compared to the original version. However, it's no half effort – it offers both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, with 15 minutes of charging giving you an extra nine hours of playtime, according to the company. As usual with SteelSeries headsets, the Arctis app also brings you the ability to change the audio, as well as choose between different game presets.

It's a great companion for your new handheld, and it could be one of the best Switch 2 accessories when it launches – but it's not just a one-trick pony. Whether you're running a gaming PC, another console, or the best gaming phone, you can connect it effortlessly to each device. Just make sure that you pick the 3P or the 3X for PS5 or Xbox wirelessly.

While I've not had a chance to test this specific model yet, I have never been disappointed by a SteelSeries headset before, and at $109.99 in the US, and £99.99 in the UK, it's a premium product with a budget-friendly cost – and hey, you're going to want to save money when buying a new console, right?. If you're hoping to buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless, I'd recommend going to the SteelSeries website and ordering it – it might just arrive at the same time as your Switch 2.

