The new SteelSeries headset is an essential companion for Switch and multiplatform gamers

I've never been shy about my love for SteelSeries. That might make me look somewhat biased, but on the other hand, when a company consistently produces hardware that runs circles around competitors, it's hard not to applaud what it's capable of. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni practically takes a swing at cutting down the price of the luxury Arctis Elite, bringing very similar audio quality at a lower price, and that makes this an essential addition to mine and anyone else's gaming setup.

Let me get this off my chest straight away - if you only play on Switch (and literally no other console, including mobile), this is a little overkill. Is it still worth it? Absolutely, especially if you have the money, but you might be better with one of the more budget-friendly options on our list of the best gaming headphones. However, if you have a Switch and at least one other device, or you want top-tier audio quality, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni is as excellent as its name is long.

In my SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite review (the previous model), I gave the headset a 9/10 score, and many of the features remain the same in the Arctis Nova Pro Omni, although it features cheaper materials and weaker drivers. While this effectively cuts the cost to manufacture these headphones down, it doesn't really affect the sound quality. For people wading in the audiophile community, it may be more apparent, but for most (99% of people), it will easily be the best sound quality you've ever heard.

The familiar feature of the higher-end Arctis Nova headsets, and arguably its biggest selling point, is the 'Infinite Battery System.' Basically, you have two lithium-ion batteries with the headset, and you can work on a charge-one-use-one basis, effectively limiting your charging time to nil. It's easily the best reason to make this purchase - my headset is frequently in use for music or gaming, so having a backup always handy is perfect. Even then, the battery life is generous, requiring a swap around once a week after 30+ hours of use.

The Hi-Res audio delivers 96kHz / 24-bit over both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz, so that the sound is sharp, crystal clear, and with superb fidelity. The sounds of bullets whizzing past you are easy to decipher from the stomp of military boots crunching along the ground, and that makes it vital for any competitive gamers - for those looking to enjoy cozy experiences, Pokopia's bustling areas of little chirpy 'mon are even more relaxing when played with this stunning bit of tech.

Of course, these features don't come cheap - even taking into account the removal of some Arctis Elite elements. This headset will set you back $399.99 / £349.99 at SteelSeries, making it a premium bit of hardware for dedicated gamers. If that describes you - well, it's seriously worth it. I even gave my dad my old Arctis Nova Pro, and he fell in love instantly.

If you've been holding onto some cash and you've been waiting for an excuse to buy yourself a treat, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset is one very, very amazing way to hear the games you're playing.