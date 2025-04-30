Stella Sora is Genshin Impact's new gacha rival, and here's how you can try it

Stella Sora is an exciting new action-adventure RPG, set in the sprawling fantasy world of Nova. Despite a thousand years passing, and the real history falling to the sands of time, the world still knows to cower at the mention of a 'tyrant'. That's exactly what you become as you start your adventure. More commonly referred to as Boss by your pals, you need to forge friendships, decide what paths to take, and use your wisdom to uncover ancient secrets.

As you set out on your journey, you'll meet the Trekkers, a group of misfit girls who you need to team up with to explore Nova and take down Monoliths, the hulking great towers buzzing with mysteries. If you want to dive right into a new gacha game, then good news, because the Stella Sora closed beta is now open for recruitment.

To sign up, all you need to do is visit the Stella Sora website, click on the link for closed beta recruiting, and then apply by making a Yostar account so you can fill out the recruitment survey. Providing you qualify, you can expect a download link and all the relevant information regarding the beta through the email address you provided. This won't happen for a little while, though, since the recruitment period is open until May 16, 2025.

There'll be plenty to get stuck into in the Stella Sora closed beta, but all game data will be deleted once the test is over, so things like in-game purchases will not be available. What will be available, however, is plenty of core gameplay, select missions, and the ability to customize your tyrant character into the Boss we all know you are. Yostar will choose closed beta applicants at random, so may the odds be ever in your favor.

