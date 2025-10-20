Are there any Stella Sora codes?

Between Everbright Wishes and Ticket Sets, we reckon that grabbing Stella Sora codes is the best way to get ahead smoothly in Yostar Limited's top-down action game. Whether you're gunning down mech-like foes as Gerie or duelling as Amber, we can equip you with everything you need to win every battle. So, don't go anywhere, let's see what Yostar Limited has for you.

Stella Sora codes

There aren't any Stella Sora codes just yet, but don't worry, developer Yostar Limited is likely to release some as the game's popularity picks up, especially as it already has a codes redemption feature. Be sure to check back in with us, as we'll keep this list updated with any gifts you can redeem.

How do I redeem Stella Sora codes?

To redeem your Stella Sora codes, there are two different methods you can use to claim all your rewards. Because Stella Sora is a free mobile and a PC title too - yes, you can play it on Steam Deck - developer Yostar Limited includes slightly altered ways to enter your codes. Here's what you need to do:

For desktop and handheld PC players, you need to go to 'Menu', then 'Redeem Code', and enter your UID and redeem code

For Android and iOS players, you need to tap this link, then enter your UID and redeem code

How can I get more Stella Sora codes?

Want more handy rewards like Stellanite Dust or Stellanite Lumina? The best way to get more Stella Sora codes is by coming back to our guide. We're always on the hunt for more gifts, so this is the ideal place to check first if you're looking for freebies.

Is there a Stella Sora codes Discord server?

Yes, there is a Stella Sora Discord server. If you want to chat with other members of the game's community or see what Yostar Limited is planning for future updates, this is the place to be.

Click on this Stella Sora Discord link

Accept the invitation to join

You're now part of the Stella Sora Discord server

What are Stella Sora codes?

Stella Sora codes are gifts handed out by Yostar Limited to new and returning players. We don't know exactly what these gifts are yet, but we reckon that they include items like Stellanite Lumina, Everbright Wishes, or Ticket Sets. We'll be sure to update this guide to tell you exactly what you get when codes become available.

Why are my Stella Sora codes not working?

If your Stella Sora codes aren't working, copy and paste them directly from this guide into the 'codes' box through each of the methods described above. If that doesn't work, the codes may have expired, so make sure to get them from the active section above.

