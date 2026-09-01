There's more to Stellar Blade's Eve than fierce outfits and good jiggle physics

I've been intrigued by Stellar Blade since it was first revealed during a PlayStation State of Play way back in 2022. My interest ebbed and flowed over the years, and I slowly began dedicating a lot more time to the Switch 2 rather than my PlayStation, so sadly, Stellar Blade slipped to the wayside; however, all of that is about to change, as the game is due to arrive on the portable console this year.

During Gamescom, I had the opportunity to play the game's intro, which is absolutely gorgeous and runs as smoothly as butter on the Nintendo Switch 2. I also spoke with DongKi Lee, CTO and Stellar Blade Technical Director at SHIFT UP, to learn more about the development of this port.

So, let's dive right in and hear about challenges, collaborations, and why Eve beats the over-sexualized stereotype.

Pocket Tactics: Stellar Blade has been out for just over two years. In your words, why should those of us yet to play pick the game up now?

DongKi Lee: We launched Stellar Blade in 2024, and after the release, for about a year, we had constant updates. We have the Nier Automata DLC, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and all the other outfits that were added. So, including all that, we have over 126 outfits for Eve.

Not only that, we have new game modes, like photo mode, boss challenge, and all the seasonal content, like the summer event and Christmas content as well. All of that is now coming to the console as a complete edition, so players on Switch 2 get to experience the whole package. That's why people should play Stellar Blade on Switch 2.

Did you face any challenges in porting Stellar Blade to the Nintendo Switch 2?

The Switch 2 supports both handheld mode and docked mode. So that's one thing that we needed to keep in mind that was different from before. It's important that the gameplay flows naturally and seamlessly between the two modes.

Not only that, we wanted to make sure it was geared towards this particular device. The memory, the performance optimization, and all the logic management - that needed some work as well. That's something that needed work in order to give our fans the experience that they deserve.

Have you implemented the Switch 2's unique features, such as GameChat, motion controls, and mouse controls?

Yes. Actually, we did use some of the features that the Switch 2 offers. So, when you input a passcode, you can use the touchscreen, and we also have a TPS (third-person shooter) mode where you get to use a gun as one of the weapons. So when you're doing that, you can use the gyroscope to aim. Also, there's fishing content. So when you're trying to reel in the fish, you can use the gyro motion.

Can we expect any fun Nintendo-themed outfits or collaborations alongside this version of the game? Princess Peach or Daisy, perhaps?

Maybe we'll have an opportunity in the future for that. Not quite yet, but maybe.

The game has already had collaborations with Nier and Nikke; are there any other gaming icons you'd love to bring to the world of Stellar Blade?

Yes, actually, we're open to all possibilities. When we choose what kind of collaboration we want to do with which game, it's mostly about, first of all, how the two worlds fit with each other and how our character Eve can really show her charms through that crossover collaboration. So, if there are any good opportunities, we're open to all games.

How has the team's work on the mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke influenced the porting of Stellar Blade to a portable device?

The experience that each dev team has for each platform helps the others. So we released Stellar Blade on PlayStation, then on PC, and now on Switch 2. And the Nikke team has their own mobile experience. So the dev teams are always exchanging their tips and know-how and giving each other good influence and that.

Eve's appearance has been a talking point since Stellar Blade launched. For players who may find her design oversexualized, particularly female players, what would you say about the appeal of the game beyond that aspect of her character?

The most intuitive, attractive point that the game offers is the battles, definitely. The immersion and the tension that the battles give are the most important points in this game. Also, Eve is a character who is always stepping closer to the truth; she's finding out the truth and is stronger than she might seem. We think players can really relate to her, not just her overly sexualized look. She has a lot more to offer than just that. Also, out of the 126 outfits that we have, there are really cool ones to choose from, so that's one thing.

The second is the world that Stellar Blade offers; we worked on it really hard. Our dev team really worked on it; they made sure that they paid attention to every detail. So it will be really fun for the players to kind of look for those details and enjoy the concepts - different, diverse concepts that each area offers.

Will Stellar Blade Blood Rain come to Nintendo Switch 2 as well?

It's hard to tell because we're really early in the development stage right now. But we would love for our fans to really love and enjoy Stellar Blade on Switch 2 right now. It would be nice if we could have the same thing for Blood Rain as well, but it's really hard to tell at this particular stage.

Pocket Tactics: I'd like to thank DongKi Lee for taking time out of his busy Gamescom schedule to speak with me, and I can't wait to dive into the full game soon.