There's a lot to say about Stellar Blade, but wherever you land on it, there's no denying it's a runaway success for developer Shift Up. However, you need a PlayStation 5 or even a Steam Deck to see what heroine Eve is cooking. That could be about to change, though, as a Stellar Blade Switch 2 port is reportedly under consideration.

According to a new report from PlayForum, Stellar Blade is part of Shift Up's potential strategy to reach other platforms. While a possible Nintendo Switch 2 port is awaiting official confirmation from the studio and Sony itself, the outlet purports that Shift Up says that "we are reviewing various possibilities internally."

The report also alleges that the developer is now in possession of Nintendo Switch 2 developer kits, alongside debugging tools, unpublished APIs, and various testing software. Getting hold of a Nintendo Switch 2 developer kit is quite a considerable feat, as last month Nintendo made studios aware that they're unavailable.

On the company's official request portal, it expresses that "At this time, we are not accepting requests for access to the development environment for Nintendo Switch 2. We will post another announcement when we are ready to begin accepting requests. Thank you for your patience."

Sony may have some pull when it comes to securing them, or Nintendo is catching up to the immense demand of its new portable gaming console. Stellar Blade has sold over three million copies to date, with new content in the form of skins, minigames, and a photo mode arriving post-launch. A Windows port launched last week and is Steam Deck verified.

The era of true console exclusives is less of a reality these days, with Microsoft bringing flagship series like Forza Horizon and Gears of War to PlayStation 5. On the other hand, Sony is quite selective about what games it ports to other platforms, but recent years have shown it can pay off massively by letting other players into the party. Launching Helldivers 2 simultaneously on PS5, PC, and handheld PCs like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally is proof of this.

