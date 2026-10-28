Stick Wars codes October 2026

We can all agree that auto-battlers are a godsend: you do very little and can just watch the chaos unfold. Still, it's nice to win, especially when you're up against other players, which is why you should grab all the free Stick Wars codes you can, and we're happy to help.

In fact, we're pretty big fans of this game ourselves. There's something fun about stickmen, especially when they're leaping around and pulling off various abilities. Stick Wars clearly takes some inspiration from Ball vs Ball, so it's no wonder it's fun.

Here are all the new Stick Wars codes:

1KLIKES - 1k coins and 50 gems

- 1k coins and 50 gems RELEASE - 2.5k coins and 50 gems

- 2.5k coins and 50 gems KASH - 75 gems

- 75 gems DISCORD - 50 gems

- 50 gems STICKWARS - 15 gems

- 15 gems SEASON1 - 300 coins and five Gems

There are plenty more freebies in our other Roblox codes guides, so be sure to check them out.

How do I redeem Stick Wars codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Stick Wars on Roblox

Tap the menu button

Select codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Stick Wars codes?

If you want some extra coins and gems, codes are what you need. Updates, milestones, and events are typically when you can expect to get freebies, so it's best to bookmark this page and stop by when your virtual wallet is running dry.

Is there a Stick Wars Discord?

As far as we can tell, there isn't a Discord server for Stick Wars. We found one for 'Stick War,' but that's a different game - don't you just love the originality of Roblox game names?

How do I get more Stick Wars codes?

Checking the game's social media channels and Roblox page are good ways to get new codes, but this is time-consuming. Instead, it's better to leave the hard work to us and check in here whenever you need a boost in coins or gems.

That's all of the new Stick Wars codes. Come back again soon for more.