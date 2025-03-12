We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This horror game is 50% off and perfect for John Carpenter fans

Horror game fans looking for a bargain don’t want to pass up on this 50% off deal on one of last year’s overlooked Steam Deck games.

horror game sale steam: An image of Still Wakes The Deep on Steam Deck.
Steam Deck Still Wakes The Deep 

I can still remember the first time I saw John Carpenter’s The Thing, becoming petrified by the spider-like alien as it attempted to decimate Kurt Russell. Few games have elicited that same sense of terror, but The Chinese Room’s horror game Still Wakes The Deep comes pretty close. After picking up many awards last year, Steam Deck owners can grab the game with a 50% discount, but you must be quick.

With less than 29 hours and counting until the deal ends on Thursday, March 13, 2025, you can head to the Steam Marketplace to buy Still Wakes The Deep for just $17.49/£14.99. You’ll usually find this chilling adventure retailing for $34.99/£29.99, so this is an excellent opportunity to add it to your Steam Deck library. Not only does it run like butter on Valve’s handheld, but this horror game is just as good on Steam Deck alternatives like the MSI Claw AI 8+, Lenovo Legion Go, and Asus ROG Ally.

But what is it actually about? Taking place on an Oil Rig in the North Sea in the 1970s, you assume the role of Cameron ‘Caz’ McLeary, a Glaswegian electrician in the wrong place at the wrong time. When all hell breaks loose on board, surviving the elements and horrifying creatures is the bread and butter of Still Wakes The Deep’s nerve-wracking gameplay.

During development, The Chinese Room looked to movies like Alex Garland’s Annihilation, Ronald Neame’s The Poseidon Adventure, and, of course, John Carpenter’s The Thing remake.

Speaking to Xbox Wire before the game’s launch, lead designer Rob McLachlan said that the studio’s “elevator pitch was ‘The Thing on an oil rig’ […] John Carpenter’s 1982 film The Thing and its predecessor novella Who Goes There? by John W Campbell, are touchstones for the overall atmosphere of Still Wakes the Deep.” We don’t want to spoil too much about the game, but you can read this spoiler-free Still Wakes The Deep review from our friends over at PCGamesN.

