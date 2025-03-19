Storror Parkour Pro has likely popped up on your TikTok or Instagram feed in the last few months. Developer Hole in The Sleeve Game Studios features around twelve employees, some of whom have worked on major triple-A titles like Burnout, while others are fresh-faced in the industry. It’s a game I’ve been keeping my eyes on closely for a while now, especially as it could be a fantastic title on Steam Deck or my trusty sidekick, the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme.

Taking players to the highrises of London, Storror Parkour Pro specifically takes place in the Isle of Dogs, where landmarks such as The O2 Arena can be found in real life. You won’t be visiting that kind of locale here, though. Instead, you’re defying death with leaps of faith across any structure you can run, jump, and trick your way off. Or, if you want to up the ante, escaping from security guards and racing other athletes challenges everything you’ll learn along the way. This is all heading your way soon, as Storror Parkour Pro early access begins on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The forthcoming Steam Deck game will be in early access for at least six months according to the developer, but it could last up to a full year. Plans to expand the game include adding more areas to the Isle of Dogs, refining the control system, fleshing out the game’s missions, and enriching customization.

When early access starts, players can expect the open-world game to have three distinct biomes: a council estate, skyscrapers, and a construction site. With multiplayer available, you can roam around with your friends to explore each map, completing various missions and challenges, too. Think Skate-style challenges with Mirror’s Edge thrill-seeking.

Storror Parkour Pro is also a showcase of the developer’s animation tech, titled Human Emotion. Using a blend of motion capture with the support of real parkour athletes, and animation wizardry, the game’s silky movement is immediately what catches your eye in any of its social media clips.

While the game is currently poised to entertain those of you with a PC or a Steam Deck alternative like Lenovo Legion Go, Hole in The Sleeve Game Studios is planning to bring Storror Parkour Pro to consoles in the future. In 2007, Sniper Elite developer Rebellion veered into different territory with Free Running. Blending Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater-infused missions with the art of efficient and stylish movement, I’ve longed for another game to scratch this particular itch, and I think it’s finally here.

