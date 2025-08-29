All Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelors and bachelorettes

Looking for love? The Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelors and bachelorettes are here, vying for your attention. Just who will you choose to spend your life with in Zephyr Town? There are 12 stunning suitors to woo in the remake of Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar, including two new characters that weren't in the original.

Before you dive into Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar's romance options, be sure to check out our glowing Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar review - it's one of 2025's best new Switch games for sure, and might even make our best farm games list alongside Stardew Valley and more iconic crop-based experiences.

Here are all of the Story of Season: Grand Bazaar romance options:

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelors

Here, we've listed all of the male Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar romance options, along with their birthdays, likes, dislikes, and a little bio to get you off on the right foot.

Arata

Birthday: Winter 17

Winter 17 Likes: hearty meals, the color blue

hearty meals, the color blue Dislikes: sour flavors

First up is Arata, an outdoorsy type who you can often find training in the mountains, building muscles. He's a new addition for the remake, and loves a good hearty meal.

Derek

Birthday: Summer 12

Summer 12 Likes: bugs, the color red

bugs, the color red Dislikes: salads

Derek is a sweet young man who lives with his brother Jules in Zephyr Town. His voice actor is Mark Whitten, known for his work as Genshin Impact's Kazuha, and it fits him very well. You can find him at the café while he works.

Gabriel

Birthday: Winter 28

Winter 28 Likes: sweets, the color yellow

sweets, the color yellow Dislikes: pickled foods

The resident creative of Zephyr Town, Gabriel loves to paint, so you can track him down near the river or in the mountains with his easel most of the time. He has a snazzy hat that matches his trousers.

Jules

Birthday: Autumn 20

Autumn 20 Likes: fragrances, the color blue

fragrances, the color blue Dislikes: sweets

Jules is the older brother of Derek and comes across as a bit more mature. He's a teacher who works with the town's children and takes himself fairly seriously - so seriously, in fact, that he doesn't even like sweets as a gift. In the original DS game, he was known as Ivan.

Lloyd

Birthday: Autumn 3

Autumn 3 Likes: elaborate meals, the color blue

elaborate meals, the color blue Dislikes: quick bites

Lloyd's voice actor is Daman Mills - HSR's Blade and Genshin Impact's Lyney - so you know he's a good character. He's a merchant who appears in town, living in a small cabin by the entrance to the race track.

Samir

Birthday: Winter 26

Winter 26 Likes: home cooking, the color yellow

home cooking, the color yellow Dislikes: fancy meals

In my experience, Samir is hard to please with gifts. I just want him to like me, but he hates everything I give him. He's a solemn individual who's totally not a prince or anything. His voice actor is Nazeeh Tarsha, who provides the studious voice of Genshin Impact's Alhaitham… who, funnily enough, has a similar vibe to Samir.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelorettes

Below, we list all of the female Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar romance options, along with useful bios, their likes, and their dislikes, so you can woo them with ease.

Diana

Birthday: Autumn 22

Autumn 22 Likes: sweets, the color red

sweets, the color red Dislikes: greasy food

Diana lives with her brother Harold (who I will admit, I thought was her husband - oops). She's the second new marriage candidate that arrived in the remake, and has a real sweet tooth.

Freya

Birthday: Autumn 25

Autumn 25 Likes: beautiful things, the color red

beautiful things, the color red Dislikes: tempura

Freya, a businesswoman who works out in the city, comes home to Zephyr Town each evening. She gives you a quest to find her a cup of hot milk at some point, showing her softer side. Cat Protano voices her, and does an excellent job - she's also Genshin Impact's Skirk, among other roles.

June

Birthday: Winter 12

Winter 12 Likes: dessert, tea, the color blue

dessert, tea, the color blue Dislikes: fish

Every cozy game needs some form of goth girl, and June fills this role perfectly in Grand Bazaar. She makes clothes and teaches your character how to sew. While she's quiet at first, you can win her over with a bit of patience. In the Harvest Moon DS game, she went by Antoinette.

Kagetsu

Birthday: Spring 5

Spring 5 Likes: simple foods, the color blue

simple foods, the color blue Dislikes: intricate dishes

You'll be forgiven for not knowing where to find Kagetsu at first. She doesn't live in town - you can find her by using the glowing portal that appears next to the waterfall in the mountains, which takes you to a shrine that she never leaves. I'm sure she'll appreciate the company if you make the journey.

Maple

Birthday: Autumn 14

Autumn 14 Likes: sweets, the color red

sweets, the color red Dislikes: spicy food

Maple works as a maid at Zephyr Town's hotel, so if you want to track her down, that's where she'll be. She's a cute and kind girl who would make a perfect bride for anyone. Just don't give her spicy food - she won't appreciate it.

Sophie

Birthday: Spring 16

Spring 16 Likes: light and refreshing foods, the color yellow

light and refreshing foods, the color yellow Dislikes: spice

The daughter of the mayor and one of your first friends in Zephyr Town, Sophie is super sweet and super easy to talk to, meaning you can easily build a great relationship with her. In the original DS game, her name was Sherry.

What are the best Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar gifts to give?

Each Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar character has different gifts that they like and dislike. Some of the food preferences can be up to interpretation, which makes it a little tricky to pick the perfect gift. While cooking, the menu has sections for things like desserts, salads, and soups, but no mention of flavors. If it looks spicy, don't give it to Maple or Sophie, and if it's a fancy dish, keep it away from Samir.

We suggest sticking to specifically named items where you can, but a cup of tea, a perfume, or flowers are always a safe bet, as they can easily fit the color category that each character likes.

How do I marry Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar characters?

To woo your chosen Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelor or bachelorette, you need to build up friendship with them. Once you hit six hearts, you enter a small event where you can choose to confess your love or tell them you're just friends. If this is your bachelor/ette of choice, go ahead and confess. However, we do recommend buying the double bed upgrade from Wilbur at the weekly market first, so that your new beloved can move in with you right away.

After you profess your undying love, continue to give them gifts and be nice to them. Eventually, Sonia and Stuart - the old couple who run the hotel - will appear at your doorstep and grant you a Blue Feather item. This is how you propose. Also, note that you don't need to max out your hearts with a character to propose.

Once you're happily married and in true love's embrace, your spouse will move in and hang out on the farm. You also unlock events, including their birthday and your wedding anniversary, to celebrate. After a while, you may also be lucky enough to start a family! This can take time, but as your spouse says, be patient. It happens when it happens.

One fateful day, you'll get a visit from the Nature Sprites in the game, asking whether you'd prefer a boy or a girl. Then, boom, a baby appears in the next couple of weeks. Get ready, it's parenting time!

There you have it - all the Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar romance options and how to marry them. If you like dating games, we can recommend some more to you. Or, you can see which are our favorite Harvest Moon games through the series.