All Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelors and bachelorettes

Looking for love? The Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelors and bachelorettes are here, vying for your attention. Just who will you choose to spend your life with in Zephyr Town? There are 12 stunning suitors to woo in the remake of Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar, including two new characters that weren't in the original.
Before you dive into Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar's romance options, be sure to check out our glowing Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar review - it's one of 2025's best new Switch games for sure, and might even make our best farm games list alongside Stardew Valley and more iconic crop-based experiences.
Here are all of the Story of Season: Grand Bazaar romance options:
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelors
Here, we've listed all of the male Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar romance options, along with their birthdays, likes, dislikes, and a little bio to get you off on the right foot.
Arata
- Birthday: Winter 17
- Likes: hearty meals, the color blue
- Dislikes: sour flavors
First up is Arata, an outdoorsy type who you can often find training in the mountains, building muscles. He's a new addition for the remake, and loves a good hearty meal.
Derek
- Birthday: Summer 12
- Likes: bugs, the color red
- Dislikes: salads
Derek is a sweet young man who lives with his brother Jules in Zephyr Town. His voice actor is Mark Whitten, known for his work as Genshin Impact's Kazuha, and it fits him very well. You can find him at the café while he works.
Gabriel
- Birthday: Winter 28
- Likes: sweets, the color yellow
- Dislikes: pickled foods
The resident creative of Zephyr Town, Gabriel loves to paint, so you can track him down near the river or in the mountains with his easel most of the time. He has a snazzy hat that matches his trousers.
Jules
- Birthday: Autumn 20
- Likes: fragrances, the color blue
- Dislikes: sweets
Jules is the older brother of Derek and comes across as a bit more mature. He's a teacher who works with the town's children and takes himself fairly seriously - so seriously, in fact, that he doesn't even like sweets as a gift. In the original DS game, he was known as Ivan.
Lloyd
- Birthday: Autumn 3
- Likes: elaborate meals, the color blue
- Dislikes: quick bites
Lloyd's voice actor is Daman Mills - HSR's Blade and Genshin Impact's Lyney - so you know he's a good character. He's a merchant who appears in town, living in a small cabin by the entrance to the race track.
Samir
- Birthday: Winter 26
- Likes: home cooking, the color yellow
- Dislikes: fancy meals
In my experience, Samir is hard to please with gifts. I just want him to like me, but he hates everything I give him. He's a solemn individual who's totally not a prince or anything. His voice actor is Nazeeh Tarsha, who provides the studious voice of Genshin Impact's Alhaitham… who, funnily enough, has a similar vibe to Samir.
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelorettes
Below, we list all of the female Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar romance options, along with useful bios, their likes, and their dislikes, so you can woo them with ease.
Diana
- Birthday: Autumn 22
- Likes: sweets, the color red
- Dislikes: greasy food
Diana lives with her brother Harold (who I will admit, I thought was her husband - oops). She's the second new marriage candidate that arrived in the remake, and has a real sweet tooth.
Freya
- Birthday: Autumn 25
- Likes: beautiful things, the color red
- Dislikes: tempura
Freya, a businesswoman who works out in the city, comes home to Zephyr Town each evening. She gives you a quest to find her a cup of hot milk at some point, showing her softer side. Cat Protano voices her, and does an excellent job - she's also Genshin Impact's Skirk, among other roles.
June
- Birthday: Winter 12
- Likes: dessert, tea, the color blue
- Dislikes: fish
Every cozy game needs some form of goth girl, and June fills this role perfectly in Grand Bazaar. She makes clothes and teaches your character how to sew. While she's quiet at first, you can win her over with a bit of patience. In the Harvest Moon DS game, she went by Antoinette.
Kagetsu
- Birthday: Spring 5
- Likes: simple foods, the color blue
- Dislikes: intricate dishes
You'll be forgiven for not knowing where to find Kagetsu at first. She doesn't live in town - you can find her by using the glowing portal that appears next to the waterfall in the mountains, which takes you to a shrine that she never leaves. I'm sure she'll appreciate the company if you make the journey.
Maple
- Birthday: Autumn 14
- Likes: sweets, the color red
- Dislikes: spicy food
Maple works as a maid at Zephyr Town's hotel, so if you want to track her down, that's where she'll be. She's a cute and kind girl who would make a perfect bride for anyone. Just don't give her spicy food - she won't appreciate it.
Sophie
- Birthday: Spring 16
- Likes: light and refreshing foods, the color yellow
- Dislikes: spice
The daughter of the mayor and one of your first friends in Zephyr Town, Sophie is super sweet and super easy to talk to, meaning you can easily build a great relationship with her. In the original DS game, her name was Sherry.
What are the best Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar gifts to give?
Each Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar character has different gifts that they like and dislike. Some of the food preferences can be up to interpretation, which makes it a little tricky to pick the perfect gift. While cooking, the menu has sections for things like desserts, salads, and soups, but no mention of flavors. If it looks spicy, don't give it to Maple or Sophie, and if it's a fancy dish, keep it away from Samir.
We suggest sticking to specifically named items where you can, but a cup of tea, a perfume, or flowers are always a safe bet, as they can easily fit the color category that each character likes.
How do I marry Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar characters?
To woo your chosen Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar bachelor or bachelorette, you need to build up friendship with them. Once you hit six hearts, you enter a small event where you can choose to confess your love or tell them you're just friends. If this is your bachelor/ette of choice, go ahead and confess. However, we do recommend buying the double bed upgrade from Wilbur at the weekly market first, so that your new beloved can move in with you right away.
After you profess your undying love, continue to give them gifts and be nice to them. Eventually, Sonia and Stuart - the old couple who run the hotel - will appear at your doorstep and grant you a Blue Feather item. This is how you propose. Also, note that you don't need to max out your hearts with a character to propose.
Once you're happily married and in true love's embrace, your spouse will move in and hang out on the farm. You also unlock events, including their birthday and your wedding anniversary, to celebrate. After a while, you may also be lucky enough to start a family! This can take time, but as your spouse says, be patient. It happens when it happens.
One fateful day, you'll get a visit from the Nature Sprites in the game, asking whether you'd prefer a boy or a girl. Then, boom, a baby appears in the next couple of weeks. Get ready, it's parenting time!
There you have it - all the Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar romance options and how to marry them. If you like dating games, we can recommend some more to you. Or, you can see which are our favorite Harvest Moon games through the series.