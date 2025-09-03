You can get the latest Story of Seasons on Steam Deck for a discounted price

Initially, Marvelous released Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar on the DS only; back then, the series was known as Harvest Moon. This remake takes the original material, refines it, and offers what feels like a fresh installment. This polished game will have you collecting, selling, and building relationships within the small, but incredibly detailed Zephyr Town. Story of Seasons may have only dropped on August 27, but it already has a sizable 11% discount over at Fanatical.

I'm a massive Stardew Valley fan, and I tend to compare farming games to ConcernedApes' pixelated masterpiece, and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar stacks up well. I'd go as far as to say it's one of the best games like Stardew Valley. You've got all the mechanics that come with your typical farm game: grow crops, raise animals, fish, catch bugs, chop wood, craft, cook, make friends, and get married.

The biggest difference between Stardew Valley and Grand Bazaar is the absence of shipping bins, which means you can't sell items on the fly. Personally, I like this. On my Animal Crossing island, I often worry about Timmy and Tommy encountering a bunch of half-rotten fish. You can still sell items to Raul; however, every Saturday, there's a bazaar where you can sell your produce and crafted items for an even prettier penny. This aspect has you spending the week gearing up for market day and selling on the weekend, making for a very satisfying game loop. It adds a nice layer of strategy when compared to games that just let you sell anything anytime.

As you progress, you watch the town expand as other vendors move in. In our Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar review, Holly Alice says, "Between shifts of selling, you can visit other stalls where you can buy farm upgrades, new animals, groceries, clothes, and even materials. […] Woodworker Wilbur offers a second and third plot for you to plant in, along with more storage, which is absolutely key." There are loads of upgrades and so many fun items, selling and buying can take up hours of the game alone.

Then there's farming itself. You'll hoe land, plant seeds, water, and watch them grow before harvesting them. Of course, you'll do this with a sick forward flip and a stamp on the ground, making the produce pop out of the earth in threes. As time moves on, you'll expand your farm, building animal houses to keep cows, sheep, and even alpacas. And you can keep pets too! Naturally, I have a cat… I lie, I have four, which is the maximum. Your aim is to keep your animals happy, and if you do, they'll produce eggs, milk, and more.

As is standard for the genre, you have a stamina gauge to manage, which can be challenging at times. Watering crops, smashing rocks, and chopping wood really depletes your energy, and even though you can eat food or take a bath to replenish your levels, Grand Bazaar requires you to prioritise, therefore adding a level of strategy. Likewise, your bag will fill up quickly, so inventory management is another challenge. You can place boxes around town, which allow you to store and retrieve items.

Lastly, relationships play a huge part because no farming simulation is complete without the possibility of settling down in the countryside and living out your twilight years among hay and chickens. The key is to speak to your townsfolk daily and buy them lots of gifts. Each character has likes and dislikes; for instance, Diana loves sweets and hates greasy foods, whilst June loves desserts and hates fish. You aren't shackled to the opposite gender when it comes to marriage either, which I love; it's so inclusive.

It's worth noting that Steam currently deems Grand Bazaar Steam Deck playable, but the only contraindication, according to ProtonDB, is that the game doesn't support 800p, the Steam Deck's native resolution. So, in other words, it should run absolutely fine.

