As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Get Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for free on Nintendo Switch, from us

Check out our giveaway to win a Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar code on Nintendo Switch or Switch 2, and start your new farming career.

story of seasons grand bazaar giveaway - key art of two main characters over a busy scene
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar 

To help your new business venture get started right, you can win a Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar code for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 in our giveaway!

I recently published a Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar review, giving it a smashing 9/10. It's a total remake of the classic DS farm game, though it has since dropped the Harvest Moon title. The Switch title breathes fresh air into the graphics, mechanics, and moments you can share with townsfolk.

We have two codes each for Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Please remember to enter the correct competition for your platform, as the Switch version will work on Switch 2, but not vice versa.

Our giveaway runs from August 27 to September 3, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then scroll down to enter.

Nintendo Switch 2 entry


Pocket Tactics - Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch entry


Pocket Tactics - Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch

YouTube Thumbnail

This latest Story of Seasons game has you moving into Zephyr Town and quickly starting work as the town's latest market seller. Grow crops, raise animals, and craft plenty of items to stock at each week's market, where the townsfolk flock to purchase your produce. And, yes, you can romance some characters, potentially ending in a happy marriage for one lucky bachelor or bachelorette.

Grand Bazaar is one of this year's best new Switch games, and absolutely one of the best Harvest Moon games out there, even if the name has changed slightly.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.