Get Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for free on Nintendo Switch, from us

To help your new business venture get started right, you can win a Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar code for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 in our giveaway!

I recently published a Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar review, giving it a smashing 9/10. It's a total remake of the classic DS farm game, though it has since dropped the Harvest Moon title. The Switch title breathes fresh air into the graphics, mechanics, and moments you can share with townsfolk.

We have two codes each for Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Please remember to enter the correct competition for your platform, as the Switch version will work on Switch 2, but not vice versa.

Our giveaway runs from August 27 to September 3, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then scroll down to enter.

Nintendo Switch 2 entry



Pocket Tactics - Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2



Nintendo Switch entry



Pocket Tactics - Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch





This latest Story of Seasons game has you moving into Zephyr Town and quickly starting work as the town's latest market seller. Grow crops, raise animals, and craft plenty of items to stock at each week's market, where the townsfolk flock to purchase your produce. And, yes, you can romance some characters, potentially ending in a happy marriage for one lucky bachelor or bachelorette.

Grand Bazaar is one of this year's best new Switch games, and absolutely one of the best Harvest Moon games out there, even if the name has changed slightly.