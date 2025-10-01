As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Snag a free copy of Strange Antiquities on Steam Deck to kick off spooky season

October is here, which means its spooky month - so, enter our Strange Antiquities giveaway to win a Steam Deck code for the dark puzzle game.

Strange Antiquities giveaway - a screenshot showing a man wearing a suit, standing at a counter
Holly Alice Avatar

Published:

Steam Deck Strange Antiquities 

If you've ever wanted to run a store selling odd objects, laden with curses or magical abilities, then our Strange Antiquities giveaway for a Steam code is for you.

You may recognize the style and setting from the previous game, Strange Horticulture, which was about weird plants. Studio Bad Viking's second game brings us back to the town of Undermere, a few streets away in the oddities shop.

It perfectly blends together the puzzle game genre and a dark, moody setting, complete with a spooky story. You can read our Strange Antiquities review here, but know that what awaits you is serving customers based on their requests for items to protect, ward off, and solve problems.

We have three Steam Deck codes for the game to give away, which work in all regions. Our giveaway runs from October 1 to October 8, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here, then hit enter. Good luck, fellow thaumaturgists!

Enter here:

Pocket Tactics - Strange Antiquities Steam Deck code giveaway

YouTube Thumbnail

This is a brilliant start to the spooky season for us, and we highly recommend the indie game if you enjoy shopkeeping sims or anything with rainy weather and furniture made of scraps of bone. Is that a bit too niche? Either way, Strange Antiquities sure lives up to the name.

For more suggestions on what to play, we have a list of new Switch games, along with the best Steam Deck games you can possibly pick up.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.