Snag a free copy of Strange Antiquities on Steam Deck to kick off spooky season

If you've ever wanted to run a store selling odd objects, laden with curses or magical abilities, then our Strange Antiquities giveaway for a Steam code is for you.

You may recognize the style and setting from the previous game, Strange Horticulture, which was about weird plants. Studio Bad Viking's second game brings us back to the town of Undermere, a few streets away in the oddities shop.

It perfectly blends together the puzzle game genre and a dark, moody setting, complete with a spooky story. You can read our Strange Antiquities review here, but know that what awaits you is serving customers based on their requests for items to protect, ward off, and solve problems.

We have three Steam Deck codes for the game to give away, which work in all regions. Our giveaway runs from October 1 to October 8, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date.

This is a brilliant start to the spooky season for us, and we highly recommend the indie game if you enjoy shopkeeping sims or anything with rainy weather and furniture made of scraps of bone. Is that a bit too niche? Either way, Strange Antiquities sure lives up to the name.

