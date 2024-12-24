K-pop icons Stray Kids hop over to Roblox for capsule collab

The Stray Kids Roblox collab was as much a surprise to us as it was to fans looking to celebrate their new album, but considering how stylish these eight K-pop legends are, we’re looking forward to copping some seriously cool threads in the capsule crossover. Plus, this is only the beginning, because the official announcement told both STAYs and Roblox fans alike to keep their eyes peeled for part two of the collaboration.

Despite the way Stray Kids dominates the K-pop scene, with a record-breaking new album and an ongoing, continuously sold-out world tour, they’re no strangers to the world of video games. Whether it’s Felix ascending Genshin Impact’s Kinich in a matter of a few hours, or leader of the pack Bang Chan lamenting on a livestream about Riot banning his League of Legends account, the South Korean band is just as nerdy as the rest of us.

To celebrate their most recent comeback with the special album ‘Hop’, Stray Kids announced on Twitter that they’ve teamed up with massive gaming platform Roblox to bring us some pretty awesome new clothes to showcase our biases. Each member has donated an item of clothing based on either their stage show fits, or looks from the music video of their latest single, ‘Walkin’ on Water’. Personally, we think Hyunjin’s skinny black tie and Lee Know’s badass leather jacket will make our avatars look even more awesome.

You can also grab Bang Chan’s cap and bandana, Changbin’s stylish jacket, and Han’s Hop hoodie to fend off the virtual winter, and if you want something a little more casual for your blocky likeness, you can try on Seungmin’s white shirt over I.N’s 34 jersey, and pair it with Felix’s Hop beanie. Not only do you get fittingly stylish clothing, but you can also get a hold of an official Stray Kids lightstick to really show your love for the K-pop band.

We don’t know what part two of the collab holds, and we’re already speculating on a potential Dress to Impress crossover, or maybe a branch-out to other games. We’d love to see a Felix skin in Fortnite, or the whole gang make their way to Mobile Legends, but for now, we’ll just have to make do with repping some SKZ merch that doesn’t break the bank.

