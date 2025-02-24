Steam Deck hit Stray pounces to its lowest price for a limited time

Who doesn’t love a good cat game? In fact, even if you’ve yet to play a feline-tastic game on your console of choice, I am pawsitive that you’ll love Stray – an indie game that sees you take on a strange and seedy cyberpunk-style city after falling into the depths of the dark world. With brilliant movement and very cat-like gameplay, Stray is an excellent game for your travels, and you can now grab it at its lowest price.

Stray’s focus on crafting a dark, yet beautiful world in the eyes of a cat previously was what prompted us to put it on our list of the best Switch games, but the indie gem has been on PC for a couple of years now. If you’ve yet to take this game for a spin, I strongly recommend doing so because the whimsical way that you explore a very dark world is really unique.

In this Steam Deck game, you play as an adorable orange cat that falls down into a dirty, grimy cybercity and then has to try and make its way back to its feline friends. You’re not a super cat with the ability to take on security robots with your claws, or one that can speed through areas with ease using some strange powers, you’re just a normal cat – and that’s where Stray shines.

The focus is constantly on exploration, as you meet and help various members of the city with some small quests, each helping you progress to a new area, and one step closer to your home. There are a few hostile forces you’ll need to outpace, but as a small cat, it’s all about running away rather than engaging with them.

Playing the game on one of the best handheld consoles is definitely the greatest way to play. The lack of chatter from the cat, and the focus on traversal over combat makes it a great experience on the Steam Deck, or the Steam Deck alternatives. In our Stray review, Verna Colosi called it a “gorgeous open-world platformer”, saying that it “features a wealth of exploration and verticality only fitting for a sure-footed feline protagonist.”

If you’ve been looking for a reason to play Stray, you should claw this offer up as soon as you can. For a limited time, you can grab the game for just $17.99 / £14.39 on Humble Bundle, the lowest price the game has ever been and the paw-fect time to pick this indie up. Don’t worry, I’m running out of cat puns now.

You don’t have long to grab this offer, with the Stray deal stopping on Thursday, February 27, 2025 – so make sure you pick it up while you can.

If you want to fully immerse yourself in the world after picking up this Stray deal, make sure to grab the best Steam Deck docks so you can play it on the big screen. Alternatively, check out some of the best action games for a faster-paced experience on your handheld of choice.