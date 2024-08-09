Former Indie Game of the Year comes to Nintendo Switch

In 2022 Annapurna Interactive’s beloved cat game took the world by storm, capturing the hearts of PlayStation and PC players around the globe, with Xbox and MacOS players to see what all the fuss is about the following year. Well, it’s finally our turn, as the Stray Nintendo Switch release is mere months away.

Arguably one of the best indie games out there, with an Indie Game of the Year victory at The Game Awards 2022 to back that up, Stray puts in the shoes of a feline (yeah, we can tell this is on the fast track to earning a place on our list of the best cat games) who lives in a cybercity. This is no place for a kitty, so it’s time for you to leave. Well, as soon as the release date arrives on November 19.

As is the case with many of the best Switch adventure games, you don’t have to go on this journey alone, as the titular stray cta befriends a small flying drone while attempting to flee from the seedy city. B-12 is also ready to leave this life behind, and thus, it becomes a tale of an unlikely duo overcoming the odds together.

There are some puzzle mechanics present, as you need to find new and inventive ways to progress; this involves typical cat behavior, such as climbing in buckets and knocking over paint cans. Honestly, cats don’t normally need a reason to knock things over and be a menace.

Besides picking up Indie Game of the Year, Stray boasts numerous other accolades, too, including Best Debut Indie Game and PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards. All in all, Stray picked up more than 20 nominations across numerous award ceremonies.

Luckily, the Stray Nintendo Switch release date is just around the corner, but if you need some help in passing the time, we have a list of the best animal games on Switch and mobile.